Queensland’s 10 most in-demand Airbnbs

Queenslanders are craving vacations off the beaten track.

With paranoia over border closures, more families are choosing to holiday in their own state, with areas such as Maleny, Montville and Mount Tamborine proving to be popular destinations.

Airbnb's Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Susan Wheeldon, said unique listings have been booking out quickly.

"Queenslanders are not only fiercely proud of our state's places in the world as a top-notch tourism destination, but we also go out of our way to explore our own state and support regional business," she said.

"Hosts on Airbnb are no exception and have been working hard to help make a big contribution to their region's economic recovery."

The Bower couple's cabin for roughly $145/night

Ms Wheeldon said travellers have been favouring stays where they can reconnect with nature and embrace the outdoors.

"Unique listings - such as tree houses, cabins, miniature homes and farm stays - are all highly sought after, as well as homes that are designed for relaxing and unwinding, with everything from panoramic views to outdoor baths," she said.

Airbnb has compiled a list for The Courier-Mail on the ten most wishlisted listings in Queensland so far this year.

1. Maleny: "The Bower" - 'couple's cabin' (price as of Sunday 31st - $145/night)

2 guests · 1 bedroom · 1 bed · 1 bath

The couple's cabin is one of three close-knit pavilions at The Bower, rustique rainforest retreat; a tiny hamlet only 10 minutes drive from Maleny and 20 minutes to Woodfordia. Relax in front of the warm wood burning fireplace, enjoy the abundant bird life from your private deck, soak in the antique claw foot bath, and lose yourself in the celestial clerestory views.

1. Maleny: The Bower couple's cabin for roughly $145/night

2. Eh Frame - A Canadian mid century inspired A Frame (price as of January 31 - $260/night)

4 guests. 2 bedrooms. 2 beds. 1 bath

Walk through the winding forest path on the edge of town to the Eh frame. A Canadian inspired modern mid century A frame nestled in the Noosa National park. Boasting exposed timber beams, top of the line appliances, modern bathroom, and a beautiful sleeping loft as one of the bedrooms. Eh frame is on a shared block with "The Woods" in the north west rainforest corner. Enjoy the feeling of being secluded in the forest while in town on the large patio overlooking the national park and wildlife.

2. A Canadian mid century inspired A Frame at Sunshine Beach

3. Maleny: "The Bower" - 'glamper's shack' (price as of January 31 - $116/night)

2 guests · 1 bedroom · 1 bed · 1 bath

The glamper's shack is one of three private pavilions at The Bower, rustique rainforest retreat; a tiny, close-knit hamlet only 10 minutes drive from Maleny. The glamper's shack is the original and best tiny house on wheels in Australia; a hideaway where you can get back to nature and switch off in the quiet bush surrounds and sounds. Includes: light breakfast*, free Wi-Fi*, romantic touches, quality linen, bush pool*and outdoor fireplace*. To enjoy the outdoor fire all-year-round, BYO wood.

Maleny: "The Bower" – 'glamper's shack'

4. Skyhaven Sanctuary - Tent at Tallebudgera Valley (price as of January 31 - $245/night)

2 guests · 1 bedroom · 1 bed · 1 bath

Relax, replenish and reconnect with nature in your eco-luxe bell tent in total privacy on one of the Gold Coast Hinterland's highest Mountain Top acreage retreats. This is glamping at it's finest. Expansive ocean views from Burleigh Headland all the way around to North Stradbroke Island. Detox your mind, body and spirit with boutique tailored wellness retreats also available.

4. Skyhaven Sanctuary at Tellebudgera Valley

4. Skyhaven Sanctuary at Tellebudgera Valley

5. Stargazer, Beechmont (price as of January 31 - $248/night)

5 guests · 2 bedrooms · 3 beds · 1 bath

Modern, contemporary container space. Surrounded by horse pastures, rolling hills and ridges. Soak in the stone bath and watch the sun set. Lay in bed and gaze at the night sky through the glass ceiling.

5. Stargazer at Beechmont, QLD

6. Treehaus: Luxe Sunny Coast Private Bush Retreat (price as of January 31 - 169/night)

4 guests · 1 bedroom · 2 beds · 1 bath

Located in the middle of the Sunshine Coast, just 10min drive to beautiful Coolum Beach.

The space has been created for the purpose of providing a very calm, Zen like environment.

Surrounded by bush and farmland. Sit on the deck with a glass of wine at golden hour, listen to the birds and watch the cows and Roos go by.

Treehaus: Luxe Sunny Coast Private Bush Retreat. 10 minute drive from Coolum Beach

7. Palmer & Gunn -Wee Tiny - Cedar hot tub/plunge pool (price as of January 31 - $257.14/night)

2 guests · 1 bed · 1 bath

Stay in a unique, one of a kind, tiny house with a wood-fired cedar hot tub/plunge pool.

Views of the creek, perfectly set in nature, for you to check out of the rat race, when you check in.

7. Palmer & Gunn – Wee Tiny – Cedar hot tub/plunge pool

8. Noosa Hinterland Hideaway (price as of January 31 - $160/night)

2 guests · 1 bedroom · 1 bed · 1 bath

Have a break from busy city life and come to Noosa Hinterland! You can relax on the deck of your cabin with a wine and Wi-Fi or go and explore all the hinterland has to offer. Also available is an onsite Yoga Massage, with Zen Thai Shiatsu Therapist Tracie.

8. Noosa Hinterland Hideaway (Also available is an onsite Yoga Massage, with Zen Thai Shiatsu Therapist)

9. Immersed in nature, close to town - Mudgeeraba. (price as of January 31 - $152.86/night)

2 guests · 1 bedroom · 1 bed · 1 bath

Be transported away from the everyday in this one-of-a-kind eco-cabin in a fantastical setting nestled in a lush garden with sparkling views to the Gold Coast. It's like glamping but in a cabin. Even the outdoor loo has an outstanding view. And you are only 7 minutes' drive from our local village. The cabin has a kitchenette, a breakfast bar, and a deck with BBQ. A modern shower and basin is available inside.

9. Mudgeeraba entire guesthouse immersed in nature, close to town

10. Luxury accomm, pet friendly and totally private - Marcus Beach (price as of January 31 - $120.29/night)

2 guests · 1 bedroom · 1 bed · 1 bath

Totally separate, private and clean with own street access! Designer home situated 200m walk from Marcus Beach. Complete privacy/seclusion with private access to the property via own driveway and entry with off-street parking and fully fenced pet friendly garden.

The large, open-plan interior spaces are modern, light filled and inviting - from the galley kitchen to the expansive living/dining with 3m floor to ceiling glass doors opening onto private yard and huge king size bedroom.

10. Luxury accomm, pet friendly and totally private – Marcus Beach

Originally published as Queensland's 10 most in-demand Airbnbs

1. Maleny: The Bower couple's cabin for roughly $145/night

2. A Canadian mid century inspired A Frame at Sunshine Beach

2. A Canadian mid century inspired A Frame at Sunshine Beach

4. Skyhaven Sanctuary at Tellebudgera Valley

4. Skyhaven Sanctuary at Tellebudgera Valley

5. Stargazer at Beechmont, QLD

Treehaus: Luxe Sunny Coast Private Bush Retreat. 10 minute drive from Coolum Beach

7. Palmer & Gunn – Wee Tiny – Cedar hot tub/plunge pool

7. Palmer & Gunn – Wee Tiny – Cedar hot tub/plunge pool

7. Palmer & Gunn – Wee Tiny – Cedar hot tub/plunge pool

8. Noosa Hinterland Hideaway (Also available is an onsite Yoga Massage, with Zen Thai Shiatsu Therapist)

9. Mudgeeraba entire guesthouse immersed in nature, close to town