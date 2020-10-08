Best potato scallop revealed

Potato scallops are a staple of all good fish and chips shops and a Peninsula takeaway has been voted as having one of the best in the state and Australia.

You would be hard pressed to find a fish and chip shop without potato scallops on the menu but a Redcliffe Peninsula restaurant has been voted as having the best in the state.

The winners of the Uniquely Aussie Awards were announced by travel site Wotif today.

Morgan's Seafood Market & Takeway at Scarborough had the best potato scallops in Queensland.

Their crispy but fluffy and not too greasy scallops were also voted as the second best in Australia, behind those cooked up by Blue Lips Fish & Chips in Exmouth, Western Australia.

Morgan's is one of just two Queensland fishos on the list the other - Wellington Point Takeaway.

Co owner of Morgans seafood, Scarborough Tori Van Graan thanks customers for their support during COVID-19. Picture: Renae Droop

Wotif Managing Director, Daniel Finch said most Aussies have realised travelling further afield is currently off the cards due to COVID - 19, however what 2020 has highlighted is the incredible local hospitality available in their own backyard.

"The bowlo, fish and chip shop and Big Things may not be as far flung and worldly as a trip overseas, but they sure are uniquely Aussie experiences that Aussies are privileged to have in this country," Mr Finch said.

Selina, Natasha and Jacinta Chen enjoyed their seafood picnic at the park opposite Morgans Seafood. Picture: Renae Droop

"With summer in reach, many of these businesses need Australia's support so for those that can, now is the time to start planning your next local state-cation."

Australia's best potato scallops

Blue Lips Fish & Chips, Exmouth, WA

Morgan's Seafood Market & Takeaway, Scarborough, QLD

Heathcote Fish & Chips, Heathcote, NSW

Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-op, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sea Salt Fish & Chips, Sawtell, NSW

Banana Coast Seafood, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Ballina Fishermen's Co-op, Ballina, NSW

Hunky Dory, South Melbourne, VIC

Cadell Street Fish & Chips, Goolwa, SA

Wellington Point Takeaway, Wellington Point, QLD

Originally published as Queensland's best potato scallop revealed