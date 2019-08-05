Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Best Ginger
Best Ginger
Fashion & Beauty

Queensland’s hottest gingers revealed

by Sarah Matthews
5th Aug 2019 7:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY say they're the most underrated of all the hair colours, but a competition dedicated to finding the state's hottest gingers has crowned its king and queen.

The hottest flame-heads in Queensland battled it out at the grand finale of Irish pub Finn McCool's Hottest Ginger 2019 competition held on Sunday in Fortitude Valley's Brunswick Street Mall, with Mat "Ozzie" Toole and Liz Conte taking out the top prizes.

Both red-headed hotties have won a modelling contract to kick-start their modelling careers. Picture: AAP/John Gass
Both red-headed hotties have won a modelling contract to kick-start their modelling careers. Picture: AAP/John Gass

The pair have each won a modelling contract and $1,000 cash.

The mother-of-three and newly crowned queen said she was thrilled gingers were finally getting the recognition they deserved.

"There's not even a Red Head emoji, so I'm happy that we're being recognised for being attractive," Ms Conte said.

"I've always been interested in modelling and never had the opportunity to do it so I'm thrilled."

Mr Toole, a 20-year-old carpenter, said he had no modelling experience, and was surprised to win after entering the competition for a bit of fun.

Chelsey Wilson, Whitney Durack and Angelie Koch were finalists in today’s competition. Picture: Adam Head
Chelsey Wilson, Whitney Durack and Angelie Koch were finalists in today’s competition. Picture: Adam Head

"Me and my mate just entered myself in as a bit of a laugh, then we decided to take it seriously for the final," he said.

"Modelling is something I never thought I would do so I'm pretty excited to give it a go."

He said he planned to celebrate his big win by "painting the town red."

More Stories

Show More
ginger lifestyle poll redhead

Top Stories

    OUR SAY: Protecting our humpback whales so important

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Protecting our humpback whales so important

    News Today, the annual paddle out is every bit as important as it was when it first began.

    Bumper whale season predicted hundreds join for Paddle Out

    premium_icon Bumper whale season predicted hundreds join for Paddle Out

    News The message of conservation promoted by the Paddle Out is paying off

    TAKING REINS: Road warrior brings safety fight to parliament

    premium_icon TAKING REINS: Road warrior brings safety fight to parliament

    Politics O'Brien has secured a critical safety role in parliament