The most popular baby names in Queensland from 2020 have been revealed, and they should come as no surprise.

Taking out the title for the eighth time in a row, Oliver was the favourite choice for Queensland boys, with more than 500 tots given the name.

For girls, data from Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages revealed Charlotte reclaimed its place at the top of the list after a one-year hiatus.

Attorney-General and Justice Minister Shannon Fentiman said while Charlotte and Olivia only had a difference of 30, Oliver soared above the second highest name, Noah.

"While 359 baby Charlotte's were registered in Queensland, just ahead of Olivia with 320 - this is the fifth time in the last six years that Charlotte has led the list of baby girls' names," she said.

"The year 2020 was also noteworthy for Maverick making its first entry into the top 100 boys' names since RBDM's reporting began in 1960, rocketing up the list from No. 169 in 2019 to No. 84 last year."

Among boys' names, Luka and Gabriel jumped significantly in popularity, both landing in the top 100, while Hollie, Billie and Hallie also leapt into the top 100 for girls names.

Of the 59,914 births registered throughout 2020 in Queensland, there were more than 12,000 different first names recorded.

"In 1970, David was the most popular boy's name in Queensland and Michelle the most registered girl's name," she said.

"In 1980, it was Michael and Rebecca, 1990 Matthew and Jessica, 2000 Joshua and Emily, and 2010 Ruby and Cooper."

TOP 10 BABY NAMES IN QUEENSLAND IN 2020:

GIRLS

1 Charlotte (359)

2 Olivia (320)

3 Isla (319)

4 Amelia (295)

5 Mia (256)

6 Ava (247)

7 Harper (227)

8 Willow (226)

9 Grace (222)

10 Sophie (206)

BOYS

1 Oliver (525)

2 Noah (383)

3 Jack (324)

4 William (322)

5 Henry (307)

6 Theodore (283)

7 Elijah (273)

8 Leo (267)

9 Thomas (266)

10 Hudson (263)

Originally published as Queensland's most popular baby names revealed