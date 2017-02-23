Quest to deliver clean, safe birth

EVERY women deserves to have a clean, safe birth and with the help of the Zonta Club of Maryborough the mortality rate has decreased by50%.

The club members got together to assemble 400 birthing kits earlier this month.

The kits are basic and contain six items - a plastic sheet, soap, two gloves, sterile scalpel blade, three cords and five gauze squares.

Zonta membership chair Nshara Kingston said the group bought the kits from the Birthing Kit Foundation.

"We packed 400 kits into four boxes, which will go to where they are needed - overseas,” Nshara said.

"There were 10-15 Zontarians and it took about two hours to pack - we had a production line going.”

Nshara said they were giving back to the cause they believe in - Zonta's mission - empowering women.

"The money we raise from fundraising goes to something worthwhile and it aligns with the mission of advocacy and service,” she said.

Fundraisers include their golf day, Mother's Day fundraiser, International Women's Day functions andBunnings sausage sizzles.

"We are an international organisation and we are just a small part of it,” Nshara said.

"It was kind of humbling to think we are saving lives.”

The Birthing Kit Foundation (Australia) is an organisation dedicated to providing a clean and safe birthing environment for women in developing countries to reduce the incidence of infant and maternal morbidity and mortality.

It is estimated that more than 300,000 women die annually in childbirth, manyfrom preventable infections.

The foundation assists women in the most challenging of situations - those who for reasons of isolation, cultural choice or poor transport have little or no assistance during childbirth, often giving birth at home.

By providing a clean birthing kit these mothers have the resources to reduce infection.

To promote sustainable change the foundation also funds midwifery training programs to educate traditional birth attendants and complement kit distribution, and to empower these women through education.