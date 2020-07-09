Quest to reunite stolen stamp and coin stash with owner

SOMEWHERE on the Fraser Coast, at least one stamp and coin lover is likely missing their prized collection.

Police are searching for the rightful owners of a stamp book and a large amount of Australian and foreign coins, believed to have been stolen.

The collections were discovered during a search for suspected drugs and stolen property at a home on the Esplanade, Urangan earlier this week.

Inside, police allegedly found a large quantity of items which did not belong to the people living there.

Police are calling on the community for help identify the owner.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hervey Bay Police Station, with proof of ownership, between the hours of 8am and 4pm.

STOLEN PROPERTY: The suspected stolen stamp book recovered by Hervey Bay Police Officers. Photo: Contributed