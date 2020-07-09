Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STOLEN PROPERTY: Suspected stolen coins recovered by Hervey Bay Police Officers. Photo: Contributed
STOLEN PROPERTY: Suspected stolen coins recovered by Hervey Bay Police Officers. Photo: Contributed
Crime

Quest to reunite stolen stamp and coin stash with owner

Stuart Fast
9th Jul 2020 3:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOMEWHERE on the Fraser Coast, at least one stamp and coin lover is likely missing their prized collection.

Police are searching for the rightful owners of a stamp book and a large amount of Australian and foreign coins, believed to have been stolen.

The collections were discovered during a search for suspected drugs and stolen property at a home on the Esplanade, Urangan earlier this week.

Inside, police allegedly found a large quantity of items which did not belong to the people living there.

Police are calling on the community for help identify the owner.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hervey Bay Police Station, with proof of ownership, between the hours of 8am and 4pm.

 

STOLEN PROPERTY: The suspected stolen stamp book recovered by Hervey Bay Police Officers. Photo: Contributed
STOLEN PROPERTY: The suspected stolen stamp book recovered by Hervey Bay Police Officers. Photo: Contributed

More Stories

hervey bay police station queensland police services stolen property
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRUGGIE TRUCKIES: Two drivers charged over meth tests

        premium_icon DRUGGIE TRUCKIES: Two drivers charged over meth tests

        News Watch footage of a near-miss crash and erratic driving on the Bruce Highway

        • 9th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
        Tiaro bypass prep to begin as funding flows to rural patches

        premium_icon Tiaro bypass prep to begin as funding flows to rural patches

        Council News The council will begin to prepare Tiaro for the Bruce Hwy bypass

        Make the most of your digital subscription

        premium_icon Make the most of your digital subscription

        News Being a subscriber, you're in the box seat of the best local action

        What you need to know about changes at border

        premium_icon What you need to know about changes at border

        News Police have issued a renewed warning over changes to border restrictions. Here’s...