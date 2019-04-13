QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Get to know your federal candidates

The Fraser Coast is leaning all about their Federal election candidates.

Rachel Lang

IN THE next five weeks, voters across the Fraser Coast will be making up their minds about who should lead the region's two electorates.

Today, sitting members and candidates have taken the opportunity to introduce you to the person behind the politician.

Don't miss Monday's paper where candidates will be asked about their plan to tackle the region's unemployment rate.

The Chronicle asked the following five questions of the candidates:

1. What is your personal/professional background?

2. What achievements you are most proud of?

3. What sparked your interest in politics?

4. What do you think you can bring to the job?

5. What kind of Fraser Coast do you want to see going forward?

Hinkler

Richard Pascoe, ALP

ELECTION: Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe. contributed

Since making the move to Bundaberg, I met my wife Theresa here and have raised our four children here.

Always being someone who would stand up for others, it was a natural move for me to become an Organiser with the Independent Education Union. This move has enabled me to work with and support education across the Fraser Coast area.

Marrying my wife in 2001 and watching my four children grow up is by far one of my proudest achievements.

My time spent as a teacher, helping and supporting children to develop is also something that will stick with me and I am incredibly proud of.

I think it is important to provide a strong and democratic voice for my community, especially those who might not otherwise feel they have one.

Having worked with the Independent Education Union for over 10 years now, I know how to advocate and represent people.

We need to put in place a plan that supports Local, State and Federal Government initiatives that encourage and drive innovative businesses to set up in the Hinkler region, supported by training our youth so that Hinkler is a prime location for the new businesses of tomorrow to establish themselves.

I want to see a Fraser Coast region that has strong and secure employment while catering for the strong ageing population.

Moe Turaga, IND

Moe Turaga wants to run as an independent candidate for Hinkler in the next federal election. Katie Hall

My proudest achievement firstly is being a Dad.

But community-wise, there has been some great highlights, from bringing Solomon Islands special development school kids to Bundaberg, Sailability being on the advocacy for NDIS but latest is advocating for the Modern Slavery Act.

I believe looking back at the last 10 years and how poorly our major parties have performed, the disrespect for country leadership and changes, we need strong and stable governments and reps.

Stability and openness.

Inclusive and viable.

Keith Pitt, LNP

ELECTION: LNP candidate for Hinkler Keith Pitt. contributed

I am a proud Queenslander born and bred. I went to school in Bundaberg, did an electrical apprenticeship and an electrical engineering degree.

In partnership with my wife Allison we owned cane farms, established a consultancy business and registered training organisation. I was a surf life saver for 10 years and I'm a rugby league tragic.

I'm proud to have delivered ex-HMAS Tobruk to be turned into a military dive wreck, $173 million of federal funding for the Hinkler Regional Deal and helping local constituents.

I became interested in politics as a way of helping my local community grow and for business to prosper - in particular the large agriculture sector in the region. I decided that if you want to make a difference you have to be willing to put your hand up.

I have fought for the past six years to deliver significant funding for the Hinkler electorate and I will continue to do this.

We need to continue to strengthen our regional economy and deliver more local jobs.

One with a lower unemployment rate and opportunities for our youth. That's why the Hinkler Regional Deal and other federal investments are so important.

Damian Huxham, ON

FRASER COAST VOTES: One Nation's Hervey Bay candidate Damian Huxham outside Hervey Bay State High School on election day. Matthew McInerney

The achievement I'm most proud of, during the last Federal Election we petitioned the State Government for funding to commence the feasibility study for the Burrum Buxton bridge which was unsuccessful, however the direct pressure we put on the federal incumbent ensured he allocated the funding for the feasibility study in his re-election promises, less than one week out from the last election.

My interest in politics was sparked by the desire to make a difference and stand up and be counted. I've watched a self-sufficient country with a wealth of opportunities head down the path of a country reliant on foreign trade agreements. I get emotional when I see homeless Australians living on the streets while we send billions of dollars overseas, farmers walking off the land and even committing suicide and watching Australia's quality farming lands sold to foreign investors when all it would take to help them was a hand.

I bring a dose of reality from a working class prospective, a desire to improve and grow our regions and the ability to listen and accept input from all constituents for a better region.

The region I envision for Hinkler is a united one with better access, facilities for all abilities, increased regional infrastructure, a destination that people want to come, work, stay, holiday, grow a family and retire in. I live here and I want to be a part of a better region for everyone.

David Norman, IND

Independent Hinkler candidate David Norman with his wife Donna. Contributed

I was born and raised on a 3500 acre property near Monto, in the North Burnett. I have an Associate Diploma in Stock and Meat Inspection and tertiary qualifications in Applied Science - Food Technologies and Food Processing, a Diploma in Business, as well as leadership, management, quality assurance and management systems auditing qualifications. I have lived in Hervey Bay since 1982, working in regulatory roles in Federal/State governments and consultancy in the private sector.

Starting from a tough upbringing to now be blessed with a very loving family and many good friends.

To have developed my strong values of honesty, integrity, fairness and the guts to always stand up for what is right, regardless of personal risk. To have written and published a book that has helped thousands of people globally deal with alcohol dependence.

I was sick and tired of the major political parties' lies and corruptly looking after big business and their own political and personal interests, at the expense of average hard working people like us. They have lost the essence of what it means to truly represent the people.

I embody the four pillars of my website logo and platform: Honesty, Integrity, Anti-corruption and People-first. I have an enthusiasm to actually listen to the people of Hinkler (and Australia), to understand both their desires and frustrations, and a passion to serve their will and protect their rights, freedoms and prosperity, against all others that seek to diminish them.

My vision of this region is being one of prosperity and personal happiness, that all can share in. Where a welcoming, harmonious environment is created and we can all be proud to call home. To foster this, we need to innovate, collaborate, be national leaders in the areas of new industries, tourism and employment diversification.

Joe Ellul, UAP

United Australia Party candidate Joe Ellul with his family. Contributed

I went to high school at Shalom College in Bundaberg where I became an accomplished sportsman.

To this day a Joseph Ellul trophy is handed out to a Shalom student each year, for 'Best Performer in Jumping Events'.

While I achieved great heights in athletics, I also had a passion for football. I spent time in Brisbane as a semi-professional league player for Brisbane Norths.

I was in the Australian Army for 11 years, serving my country on two overseas deployments, including East Timor in 2001 and the second Gulf War in Kuwait in 2002.

I've had a very successful corporate career, having worked as Senior Network Control Manager for Queensland Rail and General Manager for Right2Drive New Zealand.

I returned to Bundaberg to be closer to ageing parents and to work as Global Planning and Procurement Manager one of Bundaberg's largest companies.

My leadership from active operations to the corporate world has given me the opportunity to problem solve at the highest levels and I see my problem-solving skills as necessary in resolving the unemployment levels, giving me the confidence to take on international companies for what is best for Australians and to change tax laws to put more money into the pockets of all Australians.

I see the Fraser Coast as what it is and what it will be. One of the most beautiful spots on the planet, bustling with a mix of Government and small business jobs that have been able to flourish under Zonal Tax laws and a team focussed to Make Australia Great.

Anne Jackson, GRN

Anne Jackson, Greens candidate for Hinkler. Contributed

My professional background is in the retail and services industry.

Raising my kids and seeing them develop into independent responsible adults, is my proudest achievement.

My interest in politics was sparked by my desire to help make government work better for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our community.

I want to provide people with local representation that is honest, transparent and responsive to the needs of everyday people, not powerful, corporate interests.

I want to see a community that is fairer and which gives everyone the opportunity to make the best of their lives. I want more investment to create jobs, more funding for schools that includes free TAFE and university, better health care that includes dental and mental health, and the abolition of the cashless debit card which is unfair and punitive to the most disadvantaged people in our community.

Wide Bay

Tim Jerome, IND

Independent Wide Bay candidate Tim Jerome with his family. Contributed

I was born in Maryborough in 1964. I was educated at Maryborough Central SS and Aldridge SHS. I played soccer for Doonvilla and Sunbury.

I represented Wide Bay in soccer. At the age of 34 I put myself through teachers' college as a mature aged student.I worked with Education Queensland as a PE teacher for 12 years.

I am now doing supply teaching and working with horses, breaking them in and training them for cattle work and for general pleasure riding.

I am married to a local Gympie girl Jo-Anne and have four children, all girls.

My hobbies are: horse riding, soccer, squash and surfing

My greatest achievement thus far is a work in process and will be completed when we get our Australia back.

The reason I want to get into politics is to get our Australia back from the leeches of politicians who have sold us out to multi-nationals; sold our jobs overseas and have sold off our land.

I am an average Australian. I have worked hard all my life. I am a person who will not lay down and play dead. I am determined to see that we can get our Australia back from the two-faced politicians who have sold us out and done deals under the table with multi-nationals and big corporations.

We can only go forward when the farmers stop getting ignored and treated as rubbish. This region will only go forward when we bring the average hard-working middle to low income earner's wages into line with the rest of Australia.

Llew O'Brien, LNP

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien with his family. Contributed

I've lived in Wide Bay most of my life, raising three children with my wife Sharon. For 19 years I've been serving the community - 16 years as a police officer and now as your elected representative.

The Coalition Government has committed over a billion dollars on the Bruce Highway in Wide Bay including $800 million to fix the deadly Section D Cooroy to Curra stretch and save countless lives. I've secured funding for Rheinmetall forging plant and Maryborough's sugar industry - we've created or supported over 1000 jobs. I was delighted to announce new headspace youth mental health services for Gympie and Maryborough.

As a traffic cop, I wanted to help stop people from being hurt or killed on our roads, so I stood for election and fought for funding to fix the Bruce Highway. I was concerned about farm-gate pricing, so I took on Coles, Woolworths and Aldi to help dairy farmers get a better milk price. I'm keen to support critical services by delivering record funding for Wide Bay schools and hospitals, and projects like Maryborough's Military Trail and the Military Museum.

I fight for what I believe in, whether it's fixing the highway, improving employment, or looking out for farmers.

I'm committed to working with industry and government to build a healthy, vibrant Fraser Coast with jobs and strong community services, for young people, families and seniors.

Jason Scanes, ALP

ALP candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes with his wife Jackie and their children, Kingston, Harlan and Arabella. Contributed

My wife Jackie and I live in Maryborough with our three children (Kingston, Harlan and Arabella). We moved to the region 5 years ago after I retired from 19 years in the Regular Army. As both a solider and officer, I have deployed to Afghanistan and the Sinai as well as conducted Border Protection and domestic disaster relief operations.

I am proud to have been recognised for my military service, including the US Meritorious Unit Commendation, Land Commander Australia Commendation, US Army Commendation Medal, and Soldiers Medallion for Exemplary Service.

A need to see people given a 'fair-go'. The lack of focus on people and deliberate attempts to mislead, sparked my interest in politics. Elected officials are there to serve their constituents, not the other way around.

Honesty, integrity and a will to win for Wide Bay. I will pursue the restoration of penalty rates, funding for aged care, hospitals and schools.

I want to see a region that is thriving, where job security is a reality and opportunity is for everybody. I want a region that looks after our elderly and pensioners, supports farmers and small businesses.

Andrew Schebella, UAP

Andrew Schebella, UAP candidate for Wide Bay. Contributed

I grew up on a farm in the Mallee region of South Australia. I moved to Adelaide where I started a career spanning more than 20 years in the hospitality and tourism industries. Those vocations saw me move to the Northern Territory, Victoria and finally Queensland and operating my own business.

What I am most proud of is to see others flourish and have better lives. Seeing people grow from knowledge I have passed on. I am not an expert of any one thing but I have knowledge of many things.

Operating a small business and experiencing the volume of red tape and hoops that you are required to jump through to earn a dollar. The only way to change these issues is get into parliament and change the legislation.

First and foremost being available and listening to the people of the region. Truly representing the people that voted for me and fight for the things people actually need not what they are told they need.

I want to see a Fraser Coast that grows and flourishes creating jobs and offering better standard of living for all who choose to call the region home.

Daniel Bryar, GRN

Daniel Bryar, Greens candidate for Wide Bay. Contributed

I've spent decades in professional business, consulting to all sectors of government and private enterprise in business technology and process automation. Recently I've started a construction company because I want to help Queenslanders build sustainable and affordable homes and workplaces.

I joined The Greens because the party offers sensible, evidence-based policy in all areas of federal responsibility with fully budgeted outcomes that offer a future for all of us.