Questions over Federal Labor candidate’s inclusion in community forum

FORMER Federal Labor candidate Jason Scanes has hit back at claims his inclusion on the Regional Community Forum was politically motivated.

The forum was held yesterday, inviting 20 community members to weigh in on the big issues facing the region.

His inclusion on the committee comes as Mr Scanes this week announced on Twitter that he was joining the office of Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett yesterday criticised the decision to include Mr Scanes on the committee.

“I’m surprised they included a failed Labor candidate and ALP staffer as one of their select group of 20,” he said.

“It makes a mockery of the exercise.

“I am not sure about the selection criteria, but this appears to be a rushed process more about window dressing and paying lip service to silence criticism from the regions.”

Mr Scanes, a decorated war veteran, said Mr Perrett was entitled to his opinion, but his appointment to the committee was not because of his Labor leanings.

“To be honest, I don’t really care what he thinks,” he said.

“I’ve been involved in the area for a number of years as well as community groups and businesses and my wife in the health sector. My kids are going to school. My life has been about service.”

He said it had been impressed upon the group that politics was not part of the forum.

“I’m there to be a voice for the people,” he said.

Mr Scanes said as well as being part of the discussion about jobs, water security and education, he has also advocated for meaningful employment for veterans as well as sufficient health services.