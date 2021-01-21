Questions over long impact of Fraser Island fire on wildlife

Fraser Island’s dingo population has been described as resilient by Cheryl Bryant from Save The Fraser Island Dingoes.

Fraser Island is starting to see signs of recovery from the bushfires which ravaged the island late last year, but questions still remain over the long term impacts on the island.

Cheryl Bryant from Save The Fraser Island Dingoes, said more than half the island was scorched by the blaze which had had a dramatic impact on wildlife, especially smaller mammals.

"There is a lot of regrowth, and we're really happy to see that … [but] a lot of the area is still scorched, trees are blackened."

"There is ground cover coming back … it is a positive outcome because it will help the animals come back, the smaller animals who need that regrowth to survive.

An image from Cathederals Beach on December 6 as fires raged on the island. Picture: Instagram @ luvin_local

"It is still a worry when you lose some much of the island … I don't think anybody really knows what the long term consequences are going to be.

Regarding the island's dingo population, Ms Bryant said dingo families were surviving in the wake of the fire.

"The dingoes are pretty resilient, if anything can survive, they will … whether they going to build up to the next generation, we're still waiting to see."

"We're worried about people feeding them and if that's the case, we're worried about their long term survival.

"I hope after all that devastation we get some positive results and hope there are going to be contingency plans so this type of destruction doesn't happen again.

Ms Bryants comments come as the first community forums in to the Fraser Island fire have been held, with more forums over the coming days.