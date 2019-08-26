Menu
Labor MP Brittany Lauga. Picture: Annette Dew
Politics

Questions raised over China stay

by Sarah Vogler
26th Aug 2019 6:51 AM
QUEENSLAND'S electoral commission has been asked to investigate whether the Chinese businessman who hosted Palaszczuk Government assistant minister Brittany Lauga and two other central Queensland councillors is a prohibited donor under the law.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the LNP penned a letter to Commissioner Pat Vidgen asking him to investigate whether the Yuexing Group could be considered a developer given the company was behind a major resort development planned for Central Queensland.

The LNP referral came just days after Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath penned her own letter to the ECQ asking the commissioner to look into whether the company behind a $10,000 donation made to the LNP under an Australian Company Number was also a prohibited donor.

Yuexing Group chief Ding Zuo Yong provided a night's accommodation to Labor MP Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and councillor Nigel Hutton earlier this year while the trio was visiting China.

