Questions raised over high Hervey Bay fuel prices

HERVEY Bay's expensive petrol prices have been called into question.

The State Government is seeking an independent investigation into fuel prices in Hervey Bay.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham yesterday wrote to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims asking the independent national body to look into whether fuel retailers were ripping off motorists.

"The Palaszczuk Government shares Hervey Bay residents' concerns about inflated petrol prices in their region," Dr Lynham said.

"We have seen that motorists in these regions are not getting the same low fuel prices as those in larger cities particularly during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr Lynham said he has offered the ACCC up-to-date fuel price information from the trial to assist any investigation into fuel prices.