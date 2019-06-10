QUICK CATCH-UP: Six big stories you might have missed
IT'S been a big week on the Fraser Coast. Here's a look at the highs and lows you might have missed.
TRAGEDY: Young M'boro mum identified as crash victim
A MARYBOROUGH mum just shy of her 21st birthday joined the list of casualties in a horror week on Queensland roads.
Teacher's 'abhorrent' child sex abuse exposed
A DISGRACED former Hervey Bay teacher, already serving time in jail for sexually abusing a child, will spend another four years behind bars for historic sex crimes against his victim's brother.
In sentencing the man at Hervey Bay District Court on Monday, Judge Glen Cash said the man's crimes were "abhorrent".
Thousands gather for Relish Food and Wine Festival
THOUSANDS streamed through the gates at the Relish Food and Wine Festival in Maryborough on Saturday.
Chronicle photographer Alistair Brightman was there to capture all the festivities.
Bay mum's cancer battle revealed
AT A time when she should have been bonding with her newborn baby and delighting in the joys of motherhood, Prue Singh felt like she was about to die.
Ms Singh saw two doctors who sent her home with antibiotics and instructions to rest and be on the look-out for post-natal depression.
Weeks passed, and her condition deteriorated to the point where she called her partner's mother and told her she seriously feared for her life.
Together they went to a third doctor, desperate for answers.
Race meet to pump big dollars into region
MARYBOROUGH Speedway is gearing up for the biggest event in its 61-year history.
The region's tourism leaders say the global race will pump hundreds of thousands of dollars into the Heritage City's economy.
FAREWELL: Fraser Coast mourns four tiny crash victims and mum
THE community was united in grief, mourning the loss of Charmaine, Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok McLeod, killed in a horrific crash near Kingaroy last month.
A memorial was held at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre as family and friends were surrounded by hundreds offering their support.