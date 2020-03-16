Quick coffee at Urangan a hit with locals

DRIVE THROUGH: Barrista Rylee Cox and business owner Greg Lagstrom outside Espresso Drive Thru Coffee in Urangan.

DRIVE THROUGH: Barrista Rylee Cox and business owner Greg Lagstrom outside Espresso Drive Thru Coffee in Urangan.

COFFEE lovers of Hervey Bay now have a quick, convenient way to buy their morning brew.

Espresso Drive Thru in Urangan opened on February 19 with the business operating out of a refurbished shipping container at the self-service Caltex on Booral Rd.

Business owner Greg Lagstrom said business has been really positive for the fledgling site and his focus was all about giving people quality, convenient coffee.

Mr Lagstrom said customer feed back has been really positive and the business has a lot of return customers so far.

He said the concept behind the business was to use spaces convenient to the public and sell coffee to people going to and from Hervey Bay.

Mr Lagstrom said a long-term goal of the business was to expand it into a franchise people could enter into, opening convenient coffee places similar to Espresso Drive Thru.

Espresso Drive Thru is open 5.30am to 1pm, Monday to Friday.