Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRIVE THROUGH: Barrista Rylee Cox and business owner Greg Lagstrom outside Espresso Drive Thru Coffee in Urangan.
DRIVE THROUGH: Barrista Rylee Cox and business owner Greg Lagstrom outside Espresso Drive Thru Coffee in Urangan.
News

Quick coffee at Urangan a hit with locals

Stuart Fast
16th Mar 2020 4:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COFFEE lovers of Hervey Bay now have a quick, convenient way to buy their morning brew.

Espresso Drive Thru in Urangan opened on February 19 with the business operating out of a refurbished shipping container at the self-service Caltex on Booral Rd.

Business owner Greg Lagstrom said business has been really positive for the fledgling site and his focus was all about giving people quality, convenient coffee.

Mr Lagstrom said customer feed back has been really positive and the business has a lot of return customers so far.

He said the concept behind the business was to use spaces convenient to the public and sell coffee to people going to and from Hervey Bay.

Mr Lagstrom said a long-term goal of the business was to expand it into a franchise people could enter into, opening convenient coffee places similar to Espresso Drive Thru.

Espresso Drive Thru is open 5.30am to 1pm, Monday to Friday.

urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    The day our world changed

    The day our world changed
    • 16th Mar 2020 4:56 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Beautiful soul’: Touching tribute to slain Bay woman

        premium_icon ‘Beautiful soul’: Touching tribute to slain Bay woman

        News Mourners gathered to remember Shae Francis, who disappeared in late 2018

        Schools across the country to stay open, Scott Morrison says

        Schools across the country to stay open, Scott Morrison says

        Breaking BREAKING: A decision has been made about coronavirus school closures

        WATCH LIVE Scott Morrison addresses press on school closures

        WATCH LIVE Scott Morrison addresses press on school closures

        Health Aussies are expected to learn if schools will be shut tomorrow

        Bay church reveals plans to build mega hub

        premium_icon Bay church reveals plans to build mega hub

        News Pastor Ross Davie said it was important the church plans for the future