Fire crews at the scene of a tree fire in Urangan tonight. Jessica Cook

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a Hervey Bay fire within 10 minutes of being called.

Crews were called to Dayman St in Urangan at 5.40pm on Monday night after reports a tree was on fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed the fire had been extinguished by 5.50pm.