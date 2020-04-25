Quiet times continue during Fraser Island lockdown

IT has been a month since camping grounds were closed on Fraser Island, along with Kingfisher Bay Resort and Eurong Beach Resort.

Instead of an Easter teeming with visitors, only the wildlife and year-round residents remain on the island.

Both resorts will be closed until May 31 because of the restrictions on non-essential travel.

Fraser Island is also closed to visitors until May 31 due to social distancing and essential travel restrictions.

“This is a necessary precaution to safeguard the health and safety of the local community,” a spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said.

In addition, Maritime Safety Queensland has enforced a 100m exclusion zone in waters around the island until May 29, unless otherwise advised.