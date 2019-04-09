Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sinclair Timberlake died in Kallangur on June 18, 2014.
Sinclair Timberlake died in Kallangur on June 18, 2014.
Crime

Dad to stand trial over toddler’s death

by Vanessa Marsh
9th Apr 2019 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Kenyan presidential candidate Quincy Timberlake has been committed to stand trial over the death of his three-year-old son in Brisbane.

Timberlake, 38, was charged with the murder of his son Sinclair after the boy died of severe internal injuries at their Kallangur home, north of Brisbane, in 2014.

 

Pictures: Supplied
Pictures: Supplied

 

Timberlake faced a committal hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court this week where witnesses gave evidence they had seen the little boy with injuries before he died.

His barrister today conceded there was a prima facie case against his client.

Timberlake was committed to stand trial for murder in the Supreme Court on a date yet to be set.

child death crime editors picks quincy timberlake sinclair

Top Stories

    The Fraser Coast's 30 most-loved cars

    premium_icon The Fraser Coast's 30 most-loved cars

    Lifestyle Fraser Coast car fans nominated their favourite cars on Facebook in our weekly cover photo competition, and we couldn't let there be only one winner!

    • 9th Apr 2019 1:52 PM
    TMR announce Tiaro bridge will close this Thursday

    premium_icon TMR announce Tiaro bridge will close this Thursday

    News The assessment will begin in the morning.

    • 9th Apr 2019 12:39 PM
    Easter fishing competition has $14,500 prize up for grabs

    premium_icon Easter fishing competition has $14,500 prize up for grabs

    Fishing This year's Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Club event a game changer

    EASTER FUN: Free family-fun at Toogoom Easter fair

    EASTER FUN: Free family-fun at Toogoom Easter fair

    Entertainment Volunteers hard at work bringing to life Toogoom Easter Fair