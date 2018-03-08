Is this the quirkiest letterbox at a Queensland school?

Coalstoun Lakes State School year 5 student Quade Farrell collects the mail from what is probably the quirkiest school letter box in the state. Created by Biggenden metal artist Craig Nelson it captures the essence of the rural towns farming heritage. Depicting a cob of corn driving a tractor, it turns many a drivers head at the 10 student school between Biggenden and Ban Ban Springs.

THERE is one thing you can say about the letterbox at Coalstoun Lakes State School - it's definitely unique.



Created by Biggenden metal artist Craig Nelson, it captures the essence of the rural town's farming heritage.



Depicting a cob of corn driving a tractor, it turns many a driver's head at the 10-student school between Biggenden and Ban Ban Springs.



A spokeswoman from the school said the letterbox was designed especially for the school to represent the district.



She said she felt the students were proud to have such a unique letterbox.

