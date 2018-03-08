Is this the quirkiest letterbox at a Queensland school?
THERE is one thing you can say about the letterbox at Coalstoun Lakes State School - it's definitely unique.
Created by Biggenden metal artist Craig Nelson, it captures the essence of the rural town's farming heritage.
Depicting a cob of corn driving a tractor, it turns many a driver's head at the 10-student school between Biggenden and Ban Ban Springs.
A spokeswoman from the school said the letterbox was designed especially for the school to represent the district.
She said she felt the students were proud to have such a unique letterbox.