Quirky menu just the start of Coast cafe’s charms

The team from Kathffeine Cafe in Maryborough, including Brenda Lewin, Kathy Spencer, Tamika Spencer and Jess. Carlie Walker

WITHIN the walls of an old Churchill St shop front, home-style meets hip as a team turns out Insta-worthy comfort food.

Kathffeine has been open since January and has caught the attention of coffee lovers across the region.

As the name suggests, the owner's name is Kath Spencer.

The menu however, is less obvious.

This isn't just a run-of-the-mill coffee and cake stop.

Here, you'll find everything from buffalo-fried cauliflower tacos to a spinach scramble tofu wrap.

There's a takeaway option as well as dining in.

There's something on the menus for everyone, with vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and lactose free options available.

Ms Spencer said the community had been very supportive of her cafe.

Some regulars even bring family recipes and cake requests to the business and Ms Spencer is more than happy to oblige.

She said she was pleased coronavirus restrictions were starting to lift, especially because of the impact it had on some of her customers.

"Isolation was horrible for people," she said.

Ms Spencer said the business was hard work, but she loved working with her team, adding she couldn't do without her daughter, Tamika.

A sense of family pervades the cafe, where taste tests are often offered to customers before an item becomes part of the menu.

"If it's not tasty, it gets kicked," she said.