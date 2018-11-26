Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW BUSINESS: The Ibis Next Door co-owners Deanne McGrouther and Julie Reid.
NEW BUSINESS: The Ibis Next Door co-owners Deanne McGrouther and Julie Reid. Cody Fox
Business

Quirky store owners confident Hervey Bay will support them

Jodie Callcott
by
25th Nov 2018 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IBIS isn't normally synonymous with quality homewares but in Hervey Bay that's all going to change.

The Ibis Next Door spread its wings last Friday after co-owners Deanne McGrouther and Julie Reid discovered they had a shared passion for eclectic items.

The new homewares store on the Esplanade at Urangan specialises in unusual hand-made products from Australian companies.

Mrs McGrouther said the business name started as a joke and then it stuck.

"People are going to say, 'Let's go down to the bin chicken store'," she said with a laugh.

"I think it (The Ibis Next Door) reflects what we've got."

 

Eclectic homeware store - Inside The Ibis next door.
Eclectic homeware store - Inside The Ibis next door. Cody Fox

The store is located in the retail complex next to Salt Cafe which had previously struggled to attract long-term tenants, however Mrs McGrouther has confidence the changing market will support boutique stores.

"I think it's a lovely area and there's lovely little boutique shops here that are popping up and Hervey Bay seems to have turned around," she said.

"20 years ago we were a backpacker market and now I think it has changed, now it's whale watching and that's a different market. "Customers that come in are raving about Oaks Resort and saying how wonderful it is.

"If they're happy, they'll want to buy something."

 

The Ibis Next Door - Co-owners Deanne McGrouther and Julie Reid.
The Ibis Next Door - Co-owners Deanne McGrouther and Julie Reid. Cody Fox

Among their wares are handbags made from locally painted canvas and edible bugs.

"I'm a bug person and bugs to me are the future, so we've found a supplier (of edible bugs) down in Melbourne," Mrs McGrouther said.

"We have a lovely business we support in Gayndah.

"One lady paints canvasses and the other lady cuts them up and makes handbags.

"We heard about them from word-of-mouth and their handbags are beautiful."

Visit the store from 8am-3pm, every day except Tuesday, at shop 1, 569 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan.

More Stories

bin chicken fcbusiness fccommunity hervey bay homewares ibis urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Loss not the way Atzori wanted to end his career

    premium_icon Loss not the way Atzori wanted to end his career

    Sport Atzori retires with a resume of 20 wins in more than 30 professional fights, and is a former lightweight champion and Fight World Cup winner.

    • 26th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Finding your feet in residential care

    Finding your feet in residential care

    Community “I DIDN'T want to be a burden on my children."

    • 26th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Result not most important matter in McGrath's debut

    premium_icon Result not most important matter in McGrath's debut

    Sport 'I take away the ability to gauge what I'm up against.'

    GALLERY: Hancey crowned as slick track causes chaos

    premium_icon GALLERY: Hancey crowned as slick track causes chaos

    Motor Sports Maryborough Speedway will prepare for the Kurt Murdoch Classic.

    Local Partners