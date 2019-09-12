'R U OK?': How this simple message can save Coast lives

BRIDGING MENTAL HEALTH: USC Fraser Coast students Kelea Wyatt, Kyron King, Kymberly Smith and Samarah Evans at the campus' R U OK Day. The support group helps connect Fraser Coast students with the services they need to treat mental health problems.

BRIDGING MENTAL HEALTH: USC Fraser Coast students Kelea Wyatt, Kyron King, Kymberly Smith and Samarah Evans at the campus' R U OK Day. The support group helps connect Fraser Coast students with the services they need to treat mental health problems. Blake Antrobus

"IT'S always okay to say you're not okay.”

That's the simple message Kelea Wyatt and Kyron King want Fraser Coast students to understand as they continue to tackle the stigma of mental health in the community.

Since founding the Active Minds support group at the Fraser Coast USC campus last year, the pair have helped countless students get the help they need.

The group held a morning tea in celebration of R U OK? Day on the campus yesterday.

Ms Wyatt said mental health issues in the Fraser Coast were more prominent than people realise.

"University is not easy, you have situations where you have to be in group assignments and depending on personalities, they can be difficult,” Ms Wyatt said.

"They can cause people to question their ability, there may be personality clashes.

"People are afraid to speak up, there's a lot more students with conditions that are more challenging to manage, so by coming to us we can link them with support services.”

Active Minds is a a peer-based support group for students dealing with mental health issues including stress, anxiety and depression.

Ms Wyatt said it was important to get a conversation about mental health started and "genuinely listen”.

"You need to realise everybody goes through a different journey and rough period,” Mr King told the Chronicle.

"If you can be there for your mate through their rough time, then they will be there for you.”

USC campuses in the Sunshine Coast and Gympie held similar events and activities in support of the fast-growing mental health recognition day.