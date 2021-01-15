RABBIT SEASON: Pockets of pests on the Fraser Coast

The might look cute but rabbits are an invasion species and can do a lot of damage. Photo: File.

Rabbits might look cute but the invasive species can do a lot of damage and there are pockets of the pest right across the region.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast Natalie Richardson said hot spots included Tiaro, Howard and Boompa.

Rabbits have also been sighted in Maryborough, in the old rail yards behind Station Square.

“Rabbits are destructive … they cause a lot of damage to the soil and natural environment and cause erosion because the burrow, they dig massive burrows.”

“They breed so prolifically … they compete with native animals for food and they alter the natural environment by wrecking the micro ecosystems.

Ms Richardson said injured rabbits should still be reported despite being an invasive species as injured animals should not be left suffering.

A Biosecurity Queensland spokesman said rabbits were one of Queensland’s major environmental and agricultural pests.

“As such, rabbits must not be kept, moved, fed, given away, sold, or released into the environment in Queensland without a permit.”

The animals are usually found in areas with easily dug soil, tussock grass areas and may also be found living under buildings, old machinery and storage containers.

The department website lists destroying rabbit burrows as an effective long term method to counter the pests.

The method involves using a tractor with a sharp implement attached to rip through the area of a warren, destroying it.

Members of the public can support a national rabbit mapping project by reporting rabbit populations to feralscan.org.au.