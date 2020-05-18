Rabbitohs star tells police about $20k blackmail plot

Cody Walker has reported an attempted blackmail against him to NSW police.

Cody Walker has reported an attempted blackmail against him to NSW police.

South Sydney playmaker Cody Walker has reported an incident to NSW Police, claiming he is being blackmailed.

A number of media outlets reported that the NRL star went to police, saying he was asked for $20,000 to stop video footage of him kicking a man in the chest from going public.

The Rabbitohs have acknowledged an incident involving Walker from October 2019 in a statement, saying the NRL integrity unit has been advised about the issue.

"The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of an incident involving player Cody Walker which took place in northern New South Wales in October 2019," the club statement read.

"The NRL's integrity unit have been informed.

"At no stage has Cody Walker been the subject of a police inquiry in relation to this incident.

The Rabbitohs said that the inquiry had been instigated by Walker himself."

According to Nine News, the video shows Walker in a fight with another man. In it, the Rabbitohs five-eighth allegedly kicks the man, who is standing upright, in the chest.

The Walker incident allegedly occured last October, shortly after the conclusion of the NRL season. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

It is the latest in a trying period for the Rabbitohs.

Superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell and Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr are facing firearm charges stemming from a weekend camping trip to Mitchell's farm on the NSW mid-north coast, where the pair were also fined and given suspended match bans for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Mitchell will go head to head with James Tedesco with the fullback duel to headline a blockbuster round-three clash between the Rabbitohs and Roosters.

But Souths will have to do it without centre James Roberts, who admitted himself into a rehabilitation facility more than two weeks ago to deal with personal issues.

Cody Walker (left) is not the subject of a police inquiry, the Rabbitohs say. Picture: AAP

The man known as 'The Jet' was given compassionate leave following private discussions with South Sydney officials, including coach Wayne Bennett and chief executive Blake Solly.

Souths officials are deeply concerned for Roberts' emotional wellbeing.

It is the third time in four years the former NSW Origin ace has sought professional treatment after two previous visits to a rehab facility in Thailand to address issues with alcohol, anxiety and depression.

But Bennett says the 27-year-old cannot be lost to rugby league.

"James will be coming back, there is no suggestion he will walk away from football. He needs football," Bennett said.

Originally published as Rabbitohs star tells police about $20k blackmail plot