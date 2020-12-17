Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rangers are clearing debris from the wildfire on Fraser Island.
Rangers are clearing debris from the wildfire on Fraser Island.
News

Race is on to clear island of debris before Christmas

Carlie Walker
17th Dec 2020 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE countdown is on to Christmas and rangers are hard at work on Fraser Island, clearing debris left by the recent wildfires so holiday visitors can access more of K’gari.

The remaining fire zone on Fraser is contained and is being monitored by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

Control was handed back to QPWS on Sunday by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services which had been put in charge when the fire threatened the township of Happy Valley and a number of properties, including Cathedrals on Fraser and Kingfisher Bay Resort.

The wildfire burned out of control for seven weeks, and closed the island to visitors for a period of time.

Fraser Island reopened this week, and visitors are allowed back on the eastern beach, to the townships and camping spots.

Kingfisher Bay Resort manager David Hay told the ABC it was a relief to have the island open again.

“To have a fire within a couple of kilometres of a major tourism asset like Kingfisher Resort is very scary, but the efforts of the emergency services, they co-ordinated so well, it’s a credit to them,” Mr Hay said.

“Many of them came off their holidays to protect us, so we are very thankful.

“There were times of a lot of smoke, a lot of ash and we could see flames.

“We’re very relieved to get this outcome.”

He said bookings at the resort were solid for the festive period.

The fire burned through more than 85,000ha of bushland after it was sparked by an illegal campfire in mid-October.

fraser island bushfires fraser island fire fraser island tourism kingfisher bay resort
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      PM weighs in on NSW outbreak

      PM weighs in on NSW outbreak
      • 17th Dec 2020 4:32 PM

      Top Stories

        500,000 tonnes: How local mill plans to take on Coast’s cane

        Premium Content 500,000 tonnes: How local mill plans to take on Coast’s cane

        News A material change of use application has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council for a Cane Transloading Facility.

        Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Premium Content Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Weather Southeast Queensland braces for more rainfall after overnight downpour

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.