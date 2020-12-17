Race is on to clear island of debris before Christmas

Rangers are clearing debris from the wildfire on Fraser Island.

Rangers are clearing debris from the wildfire on Fraser Island.

THE countdown is on to Christmas and rangers are hard at work on Fraser Island, clearing debris left by the recent wildfires so holiday visitors can access more of K’gari.

The remaining fire zone on Fraser is contained and is being monitored by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

Control was handed back to QPWS on Sunday by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services which had been put in charge when the fire threatened the township of Happy Valley and a number of properties, including Cathedrals on Fraser and Kingfisher Bay Resort.

The wildfire burned out of control for seven weeks, and closed the island to visitors for a period of time.

Fraser Island reopened this week, and visitors are allowed back on the eastern beach, to the townships and camping spots.

Kingfisher Bay Resort manager David Hay told the ABC it was a relief to have the island open again.

“To have a fire within a couple of kilometres of a major tourism asset like Kingfisher Resort is very scary, but the efforts of the emergency services, they co-ordinated so well, it’s a credit to them,” Mr Hay said.

“Many of them came off their holidays to protect us, so we are very thankful.

“There were times of a lot of smoke, a lot of ash and we could see flames.

“We’re very relieved to get this outcome.”

He said bookings at the resort were solid for the festive period.

The fire burned through more than 85,000ha of bushland after it was sparked by an illegal campfire in mid-October.