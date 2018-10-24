Race is on to help local clubs

RIDING HIGH: Proceeds taken from the Torbanlea Picnic Races enable clubs like The Burrum District Active Riders Club to maintain and continue using the Burrum Recreation Reserve.

RIDING HIGH: Proceeds taken from the Torbanlea Picnic Races enable clubs like The Burrum District Active Riders Club to maintain and continue using the Burrum Recreation Reserve. Valerie Horton

THROUGH horse racing, fashion, entertainment and experiencing one of the best events on the Fraser Coast calendar - crowds at the Torbanlea Picnic Races are helping to keep the area's sporting groups on track - literally.

Hosted by the Burrum Recreation Reserve Association, organiser Tracey Waters said the annual race day on October 27 was the group's biggest fundraising event of the year.

Without it, she said club's like the Burrum District Active Riders, the Burrum Miners Junior Rugby League Club and Little Athletics wouldn't be able to maintain the grounds or continue to upgrade facilities.

"Basically, what we make goes back into the recreation reserve to help all the sporting clubs," Ms Waters said.

"We want to improve the grounds, put sheds up and it goes into developing more ... the Little Athletics five years ago were working out of a shipping container and now they are working out of a shed thanks to grants, sponsorship and donations."

Ms Waters said it was imperative for the Burrum and Torbanlea area to provide the facilities to the clubs who use it.

"It's so important for the area. If you took the race track away, there's nothing.

"We need to keep a sporting venue in Torbanlea otherwise they lose out completely because some parents can't afford to drive to Hervey Bay for training."

As well as supporting the association by paying an entry fee, race goers can also help support the cause by booking into the VIP tent or stocking up on foods and drinks from the canteen or food vans, which is run by a band of dedicated volunteers.

"We have our committee and we do get the local clubs to help us," she said.

"We have volunteers from the Torbanlea school, the Toogoom RSL and the Burrum Heads Girl Guides are helping us.

"The Burrum and Torbanlea communities come together to make it happen." Gates open at 9am.

Entry is $10 per adult and children under 13 are free.