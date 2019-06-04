IN THE RACE: Maryborough Speedway to host huge global event

MARYBOROUGH Speedway will play host to some of the world's best racers next year.

A spokesperson for the club today confirmed Maryborough had been awarded a round of the 2019/20 World Series Sprintcars.

"For the first time in the club's 61-year history Maryborough Speedway will host a round of World Series Sprintcars," the spokesperson posted on the club's Facebook page.

"Speedway's premier class will head to Maryborough on January 7 in what will be one of the biggest nights in the club's history."

Full details will follow with the release of the 2019/20 calendar.