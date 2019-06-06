Race meet to pump big dollars into region

TOURISM BOOM: The region's tourism and industry bosses say there will be big dollars when the sprintcars arrive.

TOURISM BOOM: The region's tourism and industry bosses say there will be big dollars when the sprintcars arrive. Valerie Horton

THE World Series Sprint Cars round will pump hundreds of thousands of dollars into the Heritage City's local economy, the region's tourism and industry leaders say.

With the series hosting one of its rounds in Maryborough on January 7 next year, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said the Fraser Coast was increasing its profile as "a go-to place” for major sport events.

Mr Simons said sport tourism was a big driver of visitation to the region and pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy whenever big events set up on the Coast.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Richard Kingston said the World Series was a "natural boom” for Maryborough with competitors needing local parts, supplies, accommodation and food.

He said the event followed on from the success of events like the Australian Street Rod Federation Nationals in Maryborough this year.