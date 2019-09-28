Menu
Race out and grab new look Life and Style magazine

by Leanne Esposito
28th Sep 2019 12:35 PM

WATCH out, as your next weekend's going to get all glossy and glam with our new-look magazine.

Fraser Coast Life & Style, our free 24-page lift-out, is jam-packed with all the good gossip and great stories about inspirational people and places, as well as things to do for the month of October.

We'll be off and running as fashionistas and punters alike prepare for a spectacular season of racing.

From Flemington to Torbanlea, Frocktober mean fashion, fillies and fascinators.

We've got the form guide covered and have done some great track stories on female jockeys and big-time bookies.

Read about our very own betting royalty, Captain Mark Phillips, with links to Royal Ascot, who brings his expertise to the Fraser Coast.

Imagine the sights and sounds of pounding hoofs kicking up a cloud of dust and punters cheering for a win from the sidelines at our own Torbanlea picnic race track.

And we have some top hat tips to get you frocked up for a fabulous day at the races.

