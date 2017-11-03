Race into region's Melbourne Cup Day celebrations

LOVELY LADIES: Hervey Bay RSL staff Meagan O'Brien, Krystal Coyne, Jordyn Jinks and Alannah Brooking have their outfits, and their bets, ready for the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

FRASER Coast punters and fashionistas will be spoilt for choice when it comes to finding the best place to watch the race that stops a nation.

The Melbourne Cup will be shown at many great venues on the Fraser Coast, with several hotels holding special functions to celebrate Australia's biggest race.

Having a flutter on the horses is all part of the big day - some punters try their luck on trifectas or win-each-way bets, while others opt for $3 mystery tickets.

At the Hervey Bay RSL, marketing co-ordinator Kellie Robinson makes her selection by the horse's name and her lucky number.

"I do always have a bet on the cup ... not often with a lot of success however," she laughed.

"I generally pick a name and number that I like the look of.

"I figure that they are all pretty good horses, so all have a chance."

Ms Robinson said there were still a few tables left at the RSL's special cup day function, which will include an alternate drop lunch with dessert, prizes awarded for best dressed, sweeps, games, raffles, lucky door prize and more.

All guests also receive a mystery trifecta.

"The RSL Melbourne Cup luncheon has been a favourite day for myself and for many members and guests over the years," she said.

"We always have a fabulous day with lots of fun and laughs. We love seeing many guests return year after year to enjoy the day with us.

"It's a great chance to frock up with your friends, enjoy a delicious luncheon and some bubbles, or maybe a beer if you prefer, and hopefully pick the winner of the cup."

The TAB will open from 8am. Tickets are $47.50. Make a booking on 41977444.

MELBOURNE CUP DAY VENUES

CLUBHOUSE HERVEY BAY

The Clubhouse has a great Melbourne Cup luncheon on again this year, with a gourmet cold buffet and glass of bubbles or beer on arrival. Guests will enjoy a delicious lunch, fashions in the field with best dressed lady and gent, and best hat/fascinator. Sweeps and raffles available, UBET facilities and entertainment by Ricky Manych. Bookings are essential on 4124 1177.

$40 per person.

TORQUAY HOTEL

Have a flutter at the TAB, enjoy live entertainment and a great atmosphere. The TAB will open at 8am. Bar opens 10am.

Free

SMOKENLEATHER

From 2pm, SmokeNLeather will host Melbourne Cup with complimentary drink on arrival, canapes, live entertainment and sweeps. Door profits will go to local charity Rally for a Cause. Email enquiries@ smokenleather.com.au or buy tickets at www. smokenleather.com.au.

$30 per person

THE VINYARD

From 11.30am-4pm, the Vinyard on the Esplanade, Urangan, will host a Flemington in the Bay function. There will be a three-course lunch with wine, beer and cocktails, sweeps and fashions on the field.

$115 per person

BAY CENTRAL TAVERN

From 11.30am-5pm, the Bay Central Tavern will host a Melbourne Cup seafood buffet luncheon. There will be entertainment, sweeps and TAB.

$49 per person

HERVEY BAY BOAT CLUB

A limited number of guests will enjoy a VIP Melbourne Cup Gala. The day will start at 9.30am with Bubbles on the Boat, followed by a luncheon at El Puertoa's, served from 12.15pm. There will be race day action on the big screens, live entertainment, raffles, sweeps and lucky door prizes. Book online at www.boatclub.com. There will also be a free general fashions of the field, raffles and sweeps in the lounge area and a special Melbourne Cup menu in Sinbads restaurant. The TAB will be open from 8am. Bar opens at 9am.

$75 per person K

KONDARI HOTEL

Kondari Hotel in Urangan will host a Carnival of Flowers event. There will be a full buffet lunch, virtual races, prizes for best dressed and sweeps. Bookings to 41255447.

$44.90 per person

BEACH HOUSE HOTEL

From 11.30am, the Beach House Hotel will host live entertainment by Frank Benn, a Cup Carnival Fashion Parade, two-course lunch and cheese plate, four hour drink package and photo booth. Tickets are available from the gaming room.

$90 per person.

THE OLD SYDNEY HOTEL

Melbourne Cup at The Old Sydney Hotel will be held from 11am-4pm. There will be live races, champagne on arrival, sweeps, prizes for best dressed and a buffet lunch. Booking are essential 4121 3307.

$35 per person

MARYBOROUGH RSL

All the fun starts at the Maryborough RSL from 11am. On offer is a three-course meal, complimentary wine or orange juice, fashions on the field, prizes, raffles and giveaways.

$55 per person

MARYBOROUGH SERVICES MEMORIAL BOWLS CLUB

From 11.30am, guests can enjoy a two-course smorgasbord luncheon and complimentary glass of wine/soft drink. There will be plenty of sweeps, novelty hobby horse races, prizes for the best hat/fascinator, mini tombola, raffles and fun for all. For early bookings, phone 41214394.

ALDERSHOT AND DISTRICT COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION

From 10.34am, there will be nibbles, cold buffet, dessert, tea/coffee, free glass of wine/juice, licensed bar. See the race, various sweeps, prizes for best dressed and best hat for lady and gent. Lucky door, mini tombola, raffle prizes. Phone Noela 41214374.

$20 per person.

MARYBOROUGH SPORTS CLUB

Don't forget your hat and dancing shoes when you attend the 1950s Style Melbourne Cup at the Sporties which start at 11.30am. Live entertainment with Billy Guy, and there will be fashion parade, sweeps, raffles, lucky door prizes and a glass of bubbly. Set menu with a selection of cold meats and farm fresh salads followed by pavlova with fresh fruit or apple short cake. Early bookings essential phone 4123 1499.

$17.95 per person

CARRIERS ARMS HOTEL

There will be a buffet luncheon with a complimentary glass of bubbly on arrival with sweeps, live entertainment and prizes for best dressed and best fascinator and fashion on the field. Bookings essential phone 4122 6666.

$35 per person

WESTSIDE TAVERN