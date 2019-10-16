Racing for a first time podium finish

FAST FINISH: Husband and wife team Lawrie and Karen Howlett will be racing hard for a podium position this weekend at Temora (NSW) for Round 6 of the Australian V8 Superboat Championships.

FAST FINISH: Husband and wife team Lawrie and Karen Howlett will be racing hard for a podium position this weekend at Temora (NSW) for Round 6 of the Australian V8 Superboat Championships. Glen Porteous

SUPER BOATS: Tight turns pulling up to three G-force, pushing 90 km/h to win.

That's how husband and wife team Lawrie and Karen Howlett will spend this weekend.

The pair are headed to Temora, New South Wales to compete in round six of the Australian V8 Superboat Championships.

The Howletts are determined to break a run of field placings and gain their first ever podium finish.

"We have done four competition races so far and for every meeting improved with our times,” Lawrie said.

"At our third race we qualified third but had a race mishap and did not finish.

"The boat is one of the fastest in Australia for its class.”

Lawrie is the pilot of the boat and Karen is the navigator.

Both will be up against some strong experienced, quality opposition.

Karen has the important role of navigating the turns on the water track and will be under the pump as there is little margin for error.

"I reckon we have a good chance for a podium finish or not that far off it,” Karen said.

"We have done a lot of work on the boat with its balance and jet set up.”

Since their first race meet, they have been fine tuning and improving times and placings.

Their team name is Drop Bear Racing and they are always accompanied by mascot, Brian the Drop Bear.

The top speed of the boat is about 118km/h and it can get to 100km/h in 2.1 seconds.

It is powered by a 6.2 litre LS3 Chevy V8.

Drawing water from under the boat, it could empty an Olympic-size swimming pool in three minutes with back spray up to 25 metres long.

"One of our team goals for 2020 is aiming for a podium position in the overall championships,” Lawrie said.