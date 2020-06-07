Racing identity’s empire frozen

The property empire of a high-profile racehorse owner awaiting trial for overseeing an alleged cocaine ring is crumbling under pressure from authorities.

The property empire of a high-profile racehorse owner awaiting trial for overseeing an alleged cocaine ring is crumbling under pressure from authorities.

THE property empire of a high-profile racehorse owner awaiting trial for overseeing a multimillion-dollar cocaine ring is crumbling under pressure from Queensland authorities.

An $850,000 two-bedroom Broadbeach high-rise apartment owned by Damion Flower's wife Camilla Flower was slapped with a caveat on May 14 by the state's acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Todd Fuller QC.

Damion Flower cannot sell or mortgage is luxury apartment in the Qube building at Broadbeach.

The caveat blocks the sale or mortgaging of the luxury apartment in the Qube building, purchased five years ago, which has impressive ocean views.

The caveat was lodged after the DPP applied to the state's Supreme Court on May 8 to recognise freezing orders made in NSW on the application of the NSW Crime Commission, the state's top crime-fighting body.

It came eight months after then DPP Michael Byrne QC, now a District Court judge, slapped a caveat over Mr Flower's $1.7 million holiday house on Rio Vista Boulevard at Broadbeach Waters.

Mrs Flowers is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Camilla Flower, the wife of racehorse owner Damion Flower. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

That home was bought through Mr Flower's company, Jadeskye Enterprises, which he named after his daughters, six years ago for $1.275 million.

NSW Supreme Court orders made on May 23 last year, and later registered in Queensland, also protected three other Queensland investment properties owned by Jadeskye Enterprises including a second apartment located in the Qube building at Broadbeach. That apartment was sold on August 29 last year for $1.35 million with the permission of authorities, property records state.

A townhouse at Clear Island Waters owned by Jadeskye is also protected under the NSW court orders.

Damion Flower has had his assets frozen.

Mrs Flower has also been blocked from selling 21 racehorses she owns in her own name or through her Millsy syndicate, which is named after her nickname.

Damion Flower, 47, was arrested in May last year accused of masterminding dozens of cocaine importations with the help of a baggage handler at Sydney airport. Police allege the baggage handler helped Flower by collecting drugs aboard flights from South Africa to Sydney 45 times between 2016 and 2019.

He has pleaded not guilty to five charges including two counts of importing a commercial quantity of cocaine.

Originally published as Racing identity's empire frozen