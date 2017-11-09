Racing is vital for the economy: Letter

RACING plays a vital social and economic role in country communities, supporting thousands of jobs and providing important income for local businesses.

Queensland country racing will benefit from a $70m cash injection over four years under a re-elected Palaszczuk Labor Government.

This unprecedented funding package will support Queensland's country racing industry, enabling us to fund it as an ongoing community service obligation. The $70m earmarked for country racing will go towards funding prize money, race day operations and infrastructure.

It means increased certainty for more than 100 non-TAB racing clubs and the industry's 16,700 participants in regional Queensland.

We've listened to what country racing stakeholders have told us, and we've delivered a package that will deliver the certainty the industry has been crying out for.

GRACE GRACE

Racing Minister

JOBS CLAIM WRONG

IT'S Groundhog Day when it comes to LNP promises.

Tim Nicholls again promises to lift the payroll tax threshold, even though as Campbell Newman's treasurer he promised to lift it every year for six years - then broke his promise, raising it just once in three years. He simply can't be believed. Similarly, his latest "stretch target" for creating jobs is an echo of his 2012 "stretch target" for a four per cent unemployment rate.

The Palaszczuk Government has put in the hard yards to cut the rate to 5.9 per cent from the 6.6 per cent Tim Nicholls left behind.

We are getting Queensland moving again with 122,500 net new jobs since the last state election.

In the Wide Bay area, 9600 net new jobs have been created since the January 2015 election and we've seen the unemployment rate drop from 10.1 per cent to 9.1 per cent since January 2015.

Our Works for Queensland program funding local council capital works projects; our Building our Regions program and our Jobs and Regional Growth Fund are helping to create jobs in regional communities

The 122,500 jobs created is more than four times those created under Tim Nicholls's cut, sack, and sell approach.

CURTIS PITT

Queensland Treasurer