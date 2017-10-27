Sport

Racing runs in the family for Tayissa

READY TO RACE: Tayissa Richters will be competing in the Junior Sedans section at the Maryborough Speedway.
READY TO RACE: Tayissa Richters will be competing in the Junior Sedans section at the Maryborough Speedway. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

SHE'S watched her father and brother compete on the Speedway, and now it's Tayissa Richter's turn to tear up the dirt.

The 12-year-old competitor will compete in her first race in the Junior Sedan section this weekend.

Her father Glenn, who has been racing for about 20 years, said he couldn't be prouder of her efforts.

"There's a bit of a learning curve when it comes to racing, but she's keen to get out there and have a go,” Glenn said.

"I reckon she's up for the challenge, she can get out there and give the boys a bit of a bash.”

Tayissa's brother Kaine winning several club series and championships in the quarter midgets and go-kart sections.

She will race in a rebuilt Daihatsu Charade alongside about 27 other competitors.

Some junior racers will travel from as far as Lismore and Brisbane to claim the top spot at the race.

For Glenn, seeing his daughter continue the family's racing tradition is something he's excited about.

"Tayissa said it's her turn now, and since then she's been doing a bit of practice on her own and improving,” he said.

"She's definitely up for it.”

