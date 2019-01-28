Rescue team searches river after car found submerged

UPDATE: Police have successfully found a man on the bank of the Pioneer River with help from the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter.

The search was sparked at 1.30pm yesterday after a car was found submerged in the river.

EARLIER: A HELICOPTER has been hovering over the Pioneer River this afternoon as authorities conduct a search for a possible missing person.

Queensland Police have confirmed the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter service has been searching after a submerged car was reported about 1.30pm.

People in the Mackay Crime Watch group on Facebook had already suspected the search was related to earlier reports of a car in the river.

"This is in the pioneer river where u can driver down past the motorbike track behind canelands," one poster suggested when the below photo was published.

"Looks like the back of caneland...." another agreed.

Car seen in the Pioneer River behind Caneland Central. Source: Facebook

The helicopter has been flying over the river behind Caneland Central.

Hearing us overhead in Mackay this afternoon? #RACQ #CQRescue is now conducting a search of the Pioneer River. pic.twitter.com/8KrErMddFl — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) January 24, 2019

"Someone has said that is what the helicopter is out looking for. Any truth to that? It keeps going up and down river," one poster said.

A birds-eye view of #RACQ #CQRescue conducting a low-level search of the eastern end of the Pioneer River in Mackay. pic.twitter.com/MH5mDAvYzp — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) January 24, 2019

Queensland Police confirmed at 6pm a search was still underway to determine whether the car's owner made it to safety.

