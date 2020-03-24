Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Make sure you're wiping down surfaces when fuelling up.
Make sure you're wiping down surfaces when fuelling up. Lee Constable
Health

RACQ offers tips on coronavirus safety at the bowser

Crystal Jones
by
24th Mar 2020 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RACQ has responded to concerns around cleanliness at the bowser, urging drivers to be cautious and take the appropriate measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said there were a few ways this could be done.

"We've had concerns from members and the general public around cleanliness at the service station, in particular it's about touching those pumps," she said.

"We encourage motorists to take wipes along with them, make sure you're wiping down that palm pad, also your hands afterwards.

"Morotists really need to take cleanliness into their own hands, take some wipes along with you, wipe down that pump before you're using it, wipe your hands again afterwards and it's also really important to make sure you are regularly wiping down your steering wheel and also those door handles."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOOD & DRINK: What's open/closed/doing takeaway on Coast

        premium_icon FOOD & DRINK: What's open/closed/doing takeaway on Coast

        News Here is who is open, closed and offering takeaway on the Coast

        School family isolated after contact with positive case

        School family isolated after contact with positive case

        News A family has been tested for the disease

        Staggering Centrelink line as jobs lost, site crashes

        premium_icon Staggering Centrelink line as jobs lost, site crashes

        News 'It's what you have to do to pay rent and buy food'

        Older voters face fine pressures amid virus isolation

        premium_icon Older voters face fine pressures amid virus isolation

        Politics ECQ says fines will still be issued to those who don't vote