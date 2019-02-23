Menu
Ted Sorensen giving his Australia Day address
'Radical agenda': Sorensen slams marine park review

Blake Antrobus
by
23rd Feb 2019 12:00 AM
HERVEY Bay MP Ted Sorensen has labelled the State Government's review of the Great Sandy Marine Park a "radical agenda" as the Fraser Coast's state MPs continue to lock horns over the zoning plan.

Mr Sorensen told the Chronicle people "have a right to be concerned about Labor's radical agenda".

"Without real local voices being heard, there is a very real possibility that legitimate points of views will not be considered," Mr Sorensen said.

"The LNP will be watching this review closely to ensure we get a balanced outcome. Time will tell if Labor is using this review as an excuse to close down legitimate and sensible activities within the region."

But Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders accused the LNP of "scaremongering" and attempting to spread fear in the community during the consultation process for the Great Sandy Marine Park zoning plan.

HAVE YOUR SAY:

The discussion paper and background information are available at qld.gov.au/marineparks.

Submissions close at 5pm on Monday.

