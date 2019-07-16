Exec could face jail time after NRL game streak

A RADIO advertising executive can expect to have strips torn off him by his company's HR ­department after stripping naked and streaking across Bankswest Stadium.

Matthew Cooper, 34, clearly took the crowd's calls of "tackle" to heart when he leapt nude on to the pitch in Parramatta during the final moments of the Eels v Wests Tigers match on Sunday evening.

Cooper, who was attending the game as a guest of the NRL, had to be wrestled to the ground by security in front of more than 24,000 fans after he set out on his nudie run from the southeastern grandstand­.

Matthew Cooper was a guest of the NRL before he invaded the pitch. Picture: AAP



Police were called and issued him with an on-the-spot court attendance notice for wilful and obscene exposure, which carries a sentence of up to six months in jail on conviction, as well as a lesser charge under the pitch invasions Act.

The national sales manager for 2Day FM and Triple M parent company Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) is due to front court next month­.

Cooper had been seated in the stands after receiving a complimentary ticket from the NRL because his employer holds radio broadcast rights for some fixtures­.

He is an Austereo radio executive.

He was issued with an on-the-spot court attendance notice for wilful and obscene exposure. Picture: AAP Image

It is understood he allegedly took off his clothes, hid behind a Channel 9 cameraman before sprinting on to the field.

On Monday Cooper had to face the music with management at SCA, as he held ­discussions with the HR ­department.

SCA bosses were made aware of the incident early Monday.

"It was a … ticket provided to a staff member for use in a personal capacity," a spokeswoman said. "SCA is currently looking further into the matter."

Security eventually caught up with the streaker. Picture: AAP

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney's newest ground, has been lauded for seating fans closer to the action and it is understood officials were furious Cooper took advantage of his position to sneak past security.

"Bankwest Stadium is assessing security requirements and working with NSW Police, clubs and codes to raise awareness about the impact of pitch invasions to players, staff and officials," a stadium spokesman said.

"Pitch invasions put ­player safety at risk and the interruption to play can adversely affect the outcome of the game."

The streaker's bare cheeks even caught TV commentators Andrew Johns and Ray Warren off guard.

"And we've got a streaker on the field. Where's the binoculars?" Johns said.

Warren responded: "You don't want to look."

When contacted yesterday, league great Johns told The Daily Telegraph: "The only tip I would give to any streaker is don't streak when it is cold."