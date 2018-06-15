Menu
NEW CANDIDATE: Granville resident Lachlan Cosgrove has entered the race to become Division 10's new councillor.
Radio presenter enters the race for Division 10

Blake Antrobus
15th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
A LOCAL radio presenter has thrown his hat into the ring to become the new Division 10 councillor on the Fraser Coast.

Lachlan Cosgrove, a popular local personality with Hit 101.9 Fraser Coast who made headlines as the winner of Australian television Beauty and the Geek in 2011, is the latest candidate to announce his intention to run in the division's upcoming by-election next month.

If elected, he would be the youngest councillor elected to the Fraser Coast Regional Council at age 29.

Mr Cosgrove, who grew up on the Fraser Coast, said he wanted to help move the region forward rather than focus on "negativity.”

"There's a broad range of skills among the current councillors, but I think I have something to offer that is different,” Mr Cosgrove said.

"An area which I'm particularly strong in is communications, putting out a positive message and creating a positive feel in the community, which I think is something that has been sorely lacking with all the turmoil we've seen in the past.

"The community endorsed George Seymour on a platform of stability - I'm 100 per cent on board with that.

"I just want to get out there, listen to the people of Urangan and Torquay, and see what I can do to improve the place.”

Despite having little background in Local Government, he said he had some background in law and experience working for Federal Government.

"I certainly believe I have the capacity to understand the Local Government Act... I'm able to understand my responsibilities if elected,” Mr Cosgrove said.

Should he win the division, Mr Cosgrove wants to see infrastructure pushed as a major priority and explore options to grow the tertiary education presence in town.

