Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennis

Rafa wraps up Davis Cup in front of adoring crowd

by AP
25th Nov 2019 9:00 AM

Rafael Nadal beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to give Spain its sixth Davis Cup title with a win over first-time finalist Canada.

Roberto Bautista Agut, playing three days after the death of his father, had given Spain a 1-0 lead by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the first singles match.

The Spanish crowd that packed the Caja Magica centre court erupted when Nadal converted his third match point to clinch the title for Spain at the inaugural Davis Cup Finals with an insurmountable 2-0 lead.

 

 

 

The top-ranked Nadal won all of his eight matches at the revamped competition that debuted a World Cup-style format.

Tournament organiser and Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique, his wife Shakira - who performed in the closing ceremony - and Spanish King Felipe VI were among those celebrating Spain's first Davis Cup title since 2011.

That winning feeling.
That winning feeling.

The celebration was especially emotional for Bautista Agut, who sent Spain on its way to victory after returning to the team following the death of his father on Thursday.

He pointed his finger to the sky after winning the final point. His father's health deteriorated after an illness that stemmed from a 2016 accident. Spain's Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez were scheduled to face Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil in the doubles if needed, although Nadal was likely to play if the title had been at stake. Nadal played in the decisive doubles on Friday and Saturday.

Nadal sealed Spain's win, however, with a straight-sets win over the 20-year-old Shapovalov, who is ranked 15th.

More Stories

davis cup rafael nadal spain
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIVE IN: Council wants your help to protect region’s waterways

        premium_icon DIVE IN: Council wants your help to protect region’s...

        News The council manages 54 constructed urban waterways with a combined surface area of 120 hectares and 45 kilometres of shoreline

        PRIZE PROPERTY: Bay home tops Coast market

        premium_icon PRIZE PROPERTY: Bay home tops Coast market

        News A Urangan home became the highest reported Coast property sale

        100kg of MDMA precursor: Deadly deal found in 15 minutes

        premium_icon 100kg of MDMA precursor: Deadly deal found in 15 minutes

        Crime Too easy to find suppliers of the chemicals needed to cook MDMA

        IN COURT: 19 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 19 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today