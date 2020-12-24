Rail enthusiast behind Mary Ann discovery revealed

MERV Volker, a quiet and unassuming man from Ipswich, has been revealed as the “Santa Claus” who brought back to Maryborough the name plate fixed to the original Mary Ann steam locomotive 147 years ago.

Mr Volker, a railway enthusiast whose family moved to Granville in 1961, bought the weathered brass name plate from a friend about 23 years ago.

A few days before Christmas he donated it to the Whistlestop museum, where the Mary Ann replica is housed.

Peters Olds and the Whistlestop crew, unsure of the identity of the donor, likened the appearance of the name plate to a Christmas miracle. It is the only known remaining part of the original locomotive, the first built in Queensland.

The original Mary Ann, built at Walkers Ltd in 1873, disappeared in 1893 after fire and flood ravaged the Dundathu sawmill where she was stored.

A full size replica was built in the 1990s in a visionary project inspired and driven by Mr Olds, an engineer long fascinated with stories and pictures of the quaint little loco with the vertical boiler.

On Thursday Mr Volker was a popular guest at the Whistlestop railway station in Macalister Street, comparing name plates and climbing on board for one of the little loco’s Thursday morning runs through Queen’s Park.

Mystery still surrounds the trail of the original name plate for 80 years until about 1977, when Mr Volker’s friend bought it from an unknown person with links to Gympie.

“After I bought it I always thought it might be the original. I was going to bring it back to Maryborough a couple of times but it’s no good giving something if it’s not right.

“I knew about the Mary Ann loco but I wasn’t sure. A few coastal (steam) ships were also called the Mary Ann back then. A few blokes looked at it and thought it could be the Maryborough loco. A while back a chap who worked a lot with brass said it definitely was old metal.”

Mr Volker, a volunteer at the Ipswich railway museum with his own large collection of railway artefacts, decided to donate it to the Whistlestop when he came to Maryborough last week to spend Christmas with his sister Marilyn Jensen. Mrs Jensen is a former nurse who is the driving force behind the Maryborough Hospitals Museum.

Mr Volker also brought with him railway staff boxes (used for signalling) to be donated to the Whistlestop and to John Andersen at the Hervey Bay Historical Museum.

“I’ve got a very big collection of stuff. I had 200 railway lamps. But given the fact I have one foot in the grave it’s time to clean up.”

Mrs Jensen said she skipped her usual morning reading of the Fraser Coast Chronicle on Tuesday as she and her brother drove to Pialba to donate the Pialba and Urangan rail staff boxes to the Hervey Bay museum.

They were bemused to be told by Mr Andersen that the Chronicle had published a front-page story about the “Christmas miracle” of the name plate, seeking the donor.

Mr Jensen said her brother Merv had left his name and his home phone number in Ipswich with the Whistlestop museum “so of course it was ringing out”.

Peter Olds and the Whistleshop crew were still jubilant about the appearance of the name plate as the replica Mary Ann made her market day runs. Said Mr Volker: “I’m pleased to see them so happy.”