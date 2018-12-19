Rail track closer as council, Men's Shed start lease talks

A NEW model railway track for Dayman Park is one step closer as the council enters negotiations with the Hervey Bay Men's Shed over a 10-year building lease for the area.

It follows a proposal by the community group to build the track, along with a train display in one of the nearby halls, going to public consultation in October.

The project will be similar to the current rail track in Maryborough's Queens Park.

Councillor Denis Chapman said staff had been liaising with the group for the last year to find a suitable location.

As part of the agreement, the group has three years to secure funding for the model track on the adjoining park-land before the lease starts.

Cr Chapman said if the funds weren't secured then the council would review the proposal.

"They (the Men's Shed) aim to provide an additional recreational attraction for the region as well as gain an income that will help support the group's activities,” Cr Chapman said.

"If it goes ahead, the council believes the project will work in harmony with the other attractions across the region.

"The project will also provide opportunities for members to engage with other community organisations.”