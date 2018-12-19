Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rail track closer as council, Men's Shed start lease talks

19th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW model railway track for Dayman Park is one step closer as the council enters negotiations with the Hervey Bay Men's Shed over a 10-year building lease for the area.

It follows a proposal by the community group to build the track, along with a train display in one of the nearby halls, going to public consultation in October.

The project will be similar to the current rail track in Maryborough's Queens Park.

Councillor Denis Chapman said staff had been liaising with the group for the last year to find a suitable location.

As part of the agreement, the group has three years to secure funding for the model track on the adjoining park-land before the lease starts.

Cr Chapman said if the funds weren't secured then the council would review the proposal.

"They (the Men's Shed) aim to provide an additional recreational attraction for the region as well as gain an income that will help support the group's activities,” Cr Chapman said.

"If it goes ahead, the council believes the project will work in harmony with the other attractions across the region.

"The project will also provide opportunities for members to engage with other community organisations.”

dayman park fccouncil fraser coast regional council hervey bay men's shed model railway rail track
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Subbies face jail for shafting tradies

    premium_icon Subbies face jail for shafting tradies

    News Tough new construction sector payment conditions come into force from Sunday with jail terms for some breaches of the new Building Industry Fairness Act.

    STORY OF: Masters Lodge residents, spreading Christmas cheer

    premium_icon STORY OF: Masters Lodge residents, spreading Christmas cheer

    News Therese Cunneen and Elsie Taylor have been making Christmas merry

    Milk bank calls for breast milk donors

    premium_icon Milk bank calls for breast milk donors

    Parenting “We need a lot more donors"

    New BMXQ series will stop by Maryborough

    premium_icon New BMXQ series will stop by Maryborough

    Cycling & MTB BMX Queensland has launched the state development series.

    Local Partners