Rain bogs down grass cutting efforts

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council’s efforts to stay on top of grass cutting are being hampered by heavy rains.

Officials say the 40 ride-on mowers making up the council fleet are all on the ground.

Director for Development and Community Gerard Carlyon said contractors were also being used to slash on roadsides and larger open areas.

“Even then it takes about four weeks for staff to make one circuit of the region’s parks,” Mr Carlyon said.

The council has 79 parks and garden staff to maintain more than 800 parks, gardens and recreation areas.

Mr Carlyon said the rain and warm weather had caused grass to grow rapidly but teams cannot simply go out and cut.

“The rain has also made some areas boggy so they cannot be mowed until they dry out otherwise the mowers churn up the ground leaving furrows and holes that have to be filled in later,” he said.