EVENT: Rain can't stop Easter fun at M'boro church

ALL SMILES: April Cathcart, 6, at the MCity Church family fun day. Cody Fox

A RAINY Good Friday couldn't dampen the smiles on the faces of those who attend Maryborough's Easter celebrations.

The family fun day was held at MCity Church in Alice St and dozens of people joined in the event.

Pastor Darren Hayhoe said the group was hoping for a bit of sunshine so the kids could enjoy the jumping castle.

But there was plenty of food and games inside the church.

"Everyone's enjoying themselves as much as they can when it's pouring rain," Pastor Hayhoe said.

"We're having some indoor games and we pulled everything inside.

"We wanted to do something different other than the usual church service."

With face painting and an Easter egg hunt, there was plenty for the kids to do.

Tomorrow, an event will be held in Maryborough's Queens Park.

The Maryborough Excelsior Band will be performing at the city's Easter in the Park event, with festivities to kick off about 9am.

In addition there will be food stalls, face painting and train rides throughout the day, with the event to finish at 1.30pm.

The Mary Ann replica steam train will be part of the event.