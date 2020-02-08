Menu
The Warwick Farm race meeting is off today.
Horses

Rain claims big Warwick Farm meeting

by Ray Thomas
8th Feb 2020 12:35 PM
WARWICK Farm's Inglis Millennium race meeting on Saturday has been called off after sections of the course proper were deemed unsafe for racing.

Racing NSW stewards conducted a track inspection after two horses had galloped on the course proper at 5.30am and determined the nine-race program could not proceed as scheduled.

Chief steward Marc Van Gestel said there were sections of the very heavy Warwick Farm track surface that were of particular concern.

"Unfortunately we are not in a position to proceed with today's meeting as the areas around the 1200m and 1400m are not quite right,'' Van Gestel said.

"The forecast for later today is not great so we have made the decision to postpone the meeting.''

Australian Turf Club officials announced the $2 million Inglis Millennium and $1 million Inglis 3yo Sprint will be added to the Warwick Farm meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The Newcastle provincial race meeting will go ahead on a track rated a slow 6.

australian turf club inglis 3yo sprint inglis millennium marc van gestel warwick farm races

