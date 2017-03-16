32°
Rain cut off properties and 'saved others from fire'

Eliza Wheeler
| 16th Mar 2017 8:46 AM

THE weather on the Fraser Coast has gone from one extreme to the other in just three days.

After months of looking to the sky, begging for rain, patchy showers and storms hit the region between Tuesday and Wednesday night.

In some parts of the Fraser Coast, like North Aramara, the region received pleasant showers that greened up the grass and put some water back in the dams.

In other parts of the region, like Teebar which received between 150 and 200mm in one night, the rain stripped dead grass from the ground and blocked roads.

Teebar grazier Malcolm Beresford said it was not exactly ideal, but it was still appreciated by people in his part of the world.

"We are grateful, but it did a lot of damage to the grass because it was so dry it washed all the hills bare," Mr Beresford said.

"There is a lot of floating debris [in the dams], if we could have ordered that much rain over four or five days it would have been ideal.

BETTER VIEW: Leonie Cook from North Aramara said her property was already greening up after 73mm was received on her property following a month without rain.
BETTER VIEW: Leonie Cook from North Aramara said her property was already greening up after 73mm was received on her property following a month without rain. Eliza Wheeler

"We're not saying that what we got we didn't appreciate, but because the country was so far back, so drought stricken, it's going to take a while for the wounds to heal."

Further south than Teebar, at Glenwood, property owners Rosemary and Dave Timmis said the 63mm they received on Tuesday night may have saved their home from a fast-moving bushfire.

The couple were grocery shopping on Tuesday afternoon when a concerned friend, who had been working in the area at the time, noticed a fire moving towards their property, and called him.

Mrs Timmis said she and her husband immediately got back in their car and headed home.

"It was scary, thinking 'is the house going to be there when we get back?'," Mrs Timmis said.

"We came in a back road, and we thought it [the fire] was out, we got around the last corner and oh my God it was just so thick, it wasn't going up into the air, it was going across."

Mrs Timmis said the fire came within 30m of her house, and it was a combination of hard-working firefighters and the well-timed afternoon downpour that got the fire under control.

"I think it would have been a hell of a lot worse [without the rain]," she said.

"We would have needed a lot more crews ... it doesn't bare thinking about what might have happened."

TOO CLOSE: Glenwood property owners Rosemary and Dave Timmis say the 63mm they received on Tuesday night may have saved their home from a raging bushfire.
TOO CLOSE: Glenwood property owners Rosemary and Dave Timmis say the 63mm they received on Tuesday night may have saved their home from a raging bushfire. Contributed

The fire crews stayed on the scene until about 4.15pm, and Mrs Timmis said the overnight showers smothered the remaining smouldering patches.

"It's just been so dry and so hot.

"And then all of a sudden everything becomes a tinderbox," she said.

"The rain was the icing on the cake, it's all good ,we're all safe, and we're pretty well prepared for anything like this."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcdrought fcweather rain rural



