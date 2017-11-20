Rain doesn't stop families having a ball at carols

Howard Christmas Party - Santa's Li'l Elves (L) Jaylyn O'Neill, Maddison Lyness, Libby Bellert, Caitlyn Lyness and Willow Robinson-Matthews with Daniel Bellert.

Howard Christmas Party - Santa's Li'l Elves (L) Jaylyn O'Neill, Maddison Lyness, Libby Bellert, Caitlyn Lyness and Willow Robinson-Matthews with Daniel Bellert. Alistair Brightman

THE rain may have brought numbers down, but it certainly didn't dampen any spirits at the Howard Community Christmas Carnival at the weekend.

Only about 50-80 people headed along to the annual event but the president of the Burrum District Community Centre, Faye Whiffin, said it didn't stop families having a ball.

Howard Christmas Party - (L) Sasha,11, and Shelby,4, Braun from Burrum Town ride the ferris wheel. Alistair Brightman

Usually the event attracts about 1000 people.

Mrs Whiffin said highlights of the night were the fireworks, carols by young performer Phoebe Jay and of course the rides and rock wall.

Howard Christmas Party - singing up a storm is Phoebe Jay from Bundaberg. Alistair Brightman

"The families who came had a ball,” she said.

"We usually hold the event in December but brought it forward because it's not usually as wet this time of year.”