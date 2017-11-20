Rain doesn't stop families having a ball at carols

THE rain may have brought numbers down, but it certainly didn't dampen any spirits at the Howard Community Christmas Carnival at the weekend.
Only about 50-80 people headed along to the annual event but the president of the Burrum District Community Centre, Faye Whiffin, said it didn't stop families having a ball.
Usually the event attracts about 1000 people.
Mrs Whiffin said highlights of the night were the fireworks, carols by young performer Phoebe Jay and of course the rides and rock wall.
"The families who came had a ball,” she said.
"We usually hold the event in December but brought it forward because it's not usually as wet this time of year.”