RAIN GAUGE: How much rain storms brought the Coast (so far)

Debris covers Maryborough Biggenden Rd in Maryborough West after storms ripped through the area on Thursday. Alistair Brightman

It won't be enough to break the drought just yet but the Fraser Coast has benefitted from its heaviest downpour in months.

Thursday's tornado-like conditions wrecked havoc across the region, closing schools, felling powerlines and knocking out power to more than 10,000 homes.

Paul and Diane Widmer could only watch as the roof of their patio extension was torn off and sent flying up the driveway of their Maryborough West home.

Riverside Christian College was forced to stay closed on Friday due to power outages, and local sport fixtures have already been cancelled.

But the storms, which tore across the Wide Bay, also brought the rain.

In fact, Maryborough recorded its heaviest singe-day downpour in 232 days.

The Heritage City recorded 58.2mm between 9am on Thursday and 9am on Friday.

About 40mm was recorded between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Thursday, as strong winds felled trees and closed roads south and west of Maryborough.

It was Maryborough's biggest single-day downpour since February 22, when the region was drenched by 137.4mm.

Hervey Bay recorded only 15.2mm on Thursday, the second-biggest since May 4.

The coastal city recorded 39.2mm on Sunday, October 7, which remains Hervey Bay's biggest downpour since February 22 (40.2mm).