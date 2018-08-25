Menu
BROWN TREND: Fraser Coast Mowing and Landscaping Services supervisor Wayne Jeffrey is praying for rain to keep his business going.
Rain hiatus affects local business as forecast brings hope

Jessica Lamb
25th Aug 2018 1:00 AM
THE four-month hiatus between decent rain looks to be broken this weekend as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts up to 20mm falling onto the Fraser Coast.

Fraser Coast Mowing and Landscaping Services' Gary Jensen is one local business owner who welcomed the news.

Mr Jensen said the lack of rain has been challenging as the typically slower winter season has been "dreadful” this year.

"We have normally been able to employ people with full-time hours on a full-time basis,” the employer of four locals said.

"A lot of the guys I have working for me are down to 10 hours, we have had no new clients coming on board.”

Mr Jensen explained the complete lack of rain meant nothing in the region was growing and "there are only so many hedges you can trim”.

"Hopefully the rainfall will soak into the ground; it would make a big difference to us but it would still be a few weeks before we see the benefits of it.”

"Sunday is the day we will see showers and maybe even the odd storm coming in from the west through the late morning and the afternoon,” he said.

"On Sunday were will see about 10-20mm maybe even a bit more if we get a thunder storm.”

On July 8 the region recorded 5mls of rain, 7mls fell on June 28 and 5mls on June 27.

April 22 the region received 18 mls of rain.

