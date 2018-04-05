Wet weather not an issue for visitors to our region

HAPPY ON HOLIDAYS: The Cserhalmi and Mangan families enjoying their first holidays in Hervey Bay are refusing to let the weather dampen their holiday plans.

HAPPY ON HOLIDAYS: The Cserhalmi and Mangan families enjoying their first holidays in Hervey Bay are refusing to let the weather dampen their holiday plans. Annie Perets

TOURISTS haven't let the wet weather stop them from flocking to Hervey Bay and filling up the majority of the region's hotels.

Many families, like the pictured Csehalmi and Mangans, were out and about along the esplanade yesterday, refusing to let the grey cloud coverage and the occasional drizzle get in the way of their holiday plans.

Sheree, Michael, Riley, Jack and Sophie Csehalmi are from Norah Head in New South Wales, and are exploring Queensland with the Gold Coast's Jill and Peter Mangan.

The fishing enthusiasts brought a boat with them, but unfortunately could not take it out on the water due to the weather.

So they settled for the next best thing: the Urangan Pier.

"This is our first time in Hervey Bay, it's really lovely and the kids really like it," Sheree said.

"We're enjoying spending time outside."

Today, some of them will journey to Fraser Island.

Despite the visible buzz, some hotels have had a slight decrease in booking numbers compared to this time last year.

Ramada Hervey Bay general manager Peter Beard said the weather including Cyclone Iris had been cited as the reason why.

"The cyclone disrupts people's travel plans," Mr Beard said.

"They are worried about the wet weather."

Mr Beard said the hotel is booked at 90 per cent capacity for the coming week but with their 24 hour cancellation policy this could change easily.

"People are waiting to see what the cyclone is doing," he said.

"It makes a huge difference when the sun is shining in Hervey Bay all the activities are outside."

Mr Beard said although the rain has affected them during this holiday period they remain optimistic that they can refill any rooms vacated from last minute cancellations.