RAIN AT LAST: Where it fell and what's coming

MUCH-NEEDED rain has fallen across the Fraser Coast after a dry few months - and more is expected.

So far this week 26mm has fallen in Hervey Bay and 29mm has fallen in Maryborough.

This month, 49mm has fallen in Hervey Bay and 31mm has fallen in Maryborough.

The average rainfall for May is 90mm in Hervey Bay and 77mm in Maryborough.

"Today the cloud band is likely to bring another five to 10mm and there could be a millimetre or two tomorrow," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said.

On Saturday as the fringe of the cloud band passes, there could be between 5 and 20mm of rain in the region, Mr Kennedy said.

Temperatures have been below average this week in both cities, with highs of 19 to 22 degrees recorded in Hervey Bay and Maryborough this week, below the May average of 24 to 25 degrees.

Mr Kennedy said temperatures were likely to drop even further in coming days, with cooler, drier air coming through.

Rainfall across the region in past 24 hours:

Takura: 4mm

Black Swamp Creek: 1mm

Ghost Hill: 6mm

Booral Rd: 4mm

Torbanlea: 16mm

Lenthalls Dam: 1mm

Bidwill: 3mm

Magnolia: 4mm

Tiaro: 3mm

Mungar: 6.6mm

Teddington Weir: 1.6mm

Owanyilla: 2mm

Pacific Haven: 8mm

Glenwood: 11mm

Miva: 37mm