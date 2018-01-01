Rain no deterrent for New Year celebrations

JUST when we thought we'd be welcoming 2018 with dreary weather, the cloudy sky was replaced with a blanket of spectacular fireworks.

The Fraser Coast welcomed in the new year in true style as multiple venues across the region hosted their own celebration.

An early evening downpour meant grounds were a little slushy but that didn't stop bustling crowds heading down to the fireworks hot spots.

The downpour brought 55mm of rain to Hervey Bay while Maryborough received 23mm.

Numbers didn't compare with further north as Mungungo Weir, Burnett River received the most amount of rain across Wide Bay Burnett with 79mm as at 9am Monday.

Throughout Queensland, Moore Park received the bulk of the rain with 82mm.

Luckily, the rain stopped just in time for midnight fireworks.

Beach House Hervey Bay manager Paul Robins said New Year's Eve was a "huge night” and was impressed with the behaviour of most people.

"The fireworks we did off the pier were awesome,” he said.

"We had about 500 people attend so there were plenty of people.”

Due to the rain, numbers were slightly down from last year but regardless, the evening was a huge success.

"We're glad we were able to continue with the fireworks,” he said.

"If there was a decent storm we wouldn't have been able to host them.”

The rain brought temporary relief from heat felt throughout the day but unfortunately, uncomfortable conditions are set to return.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Aditi Sharan said Maryborough and Hervey Bay could reach temperatures as high as 33° on Tuesday with the mercury also likely to rise on Wednesday with similar temperatures.

She said a surface trough extending north west of the state into the west was moving slowly and was likely to bring more rain in coming days.

"A few upper level troughs are coming through which could mean thunderstorms,” she said.

"From Thursday onwards it should start to settle down.”

From Thursday, it's expected temperatures will begin to lower but there was still a chance of wide spread severe thunderstorm activity.